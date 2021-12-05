The Kenyon-Wanamingo and Randolph girls basketball teams were inseparable Friday night in Kenyon, before the Rockets managed to slightly pull away in overtime for a 61-58 victory.

In a losing effort, junior Tessa Erlandson was all over the floor with a team-high 17 points, team-high three assists, team-high four steals and four rebounds. Josie Flom added 11 points, with Rachel Ryan providing 10 points.

Stella Rechtzigel added seven points and seven rebounds.

Kenyon-Wanamingo next plays Friday, Dec. 10 at home against NRHEG.

