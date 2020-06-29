Minnesota seniors who graduated this spring are getting another chance to finish out their prep baseball careers.
The Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association is putting on the 2020 Senior Sendoff round robin tournament July 20 to Aug. 2 at CHS Field in St. Paul.
It’s a 32-team tournament divided into eight groups of four teams. The top team in each group will advance to the knockout stage.
Each game is seven innings and each team is guaranteed three games. Teams can be formed from one school or through co-ops. Rosters can range in size from 12 players to 16 players.
The entry fee is $100 per player and the registration form can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLz__4Y1-baaJ5gbmvYjoAquHNmXnepiZBUjwpqgaULZcSdQ/viewform