Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LE SUEUR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... NORTHWESTERN RICE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 1140 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED HEAVY RAIN WHICH HAS LEAD TO ROAD CLOSURES IN THE WARNING AREA DUE TO ONGOING RAINFALL AND RUNOFF FROM EARLIER HEAVY RAIN. FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. BETWEEN 3 AND 5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. * FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, AND LOW LYING AREAS IS EXPECTED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... NORTHFIELD, LONSDALE, MONTGOMERY, LE CENTER, DUNDAS, BRIDGEWATER, KILKENNY, ST HENRY AND LAKE JEFFERSON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&