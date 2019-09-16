The Faribault volleyball team completed its sixth match in as many days, as well as eighth in 10 days, after Saturday's tournament in Farmington.
The Falcons (6-7) opened the 16-team, bracket style tournament with a 2-0 loss to Rosemount (6-4) to fall to the consolation bracket. The Irish went 3-1 in the tournament to take fifth place.
Continuing that morning, Faribault edged conference rival Red Wing (4-8) 2-1. The win will not count toward the Big 9 standings. The Wingers went 1-3 and finished in 15th place.
The Falcons won consecutive matches for the second time this season, following it up with a 2-0 sweep of Delano (5-8). The Tigers went 2-2 and placed 11th.
In the ninth-place match, host Farmington (6-9) won 2-1. The Tigers finished 3-1 in the tournament.
Mayer Lutheran, which remained at No. 3 in the Sept. 16 Class A state rankings, beat Osseo 2-0 in the championship.
Faribault (2-1 Big 9) is back home 7 p.m. Tuesday against Albert Lea (0-7, 0-2 Big 9).
Farmington tournament order of finish — 1. Mayer Lutheran, 2. Osseo, 3. Hutchinson, 4. Jordan, 5. Rosemount, 6. Winona, 7. Andover, 8. Elk River, 9. Farmington, 10. Faribault, 11. Delano, 12. Mahtomedi, 13. Owatonna, 14. St. Charles, 15. Red Wing, 16. Bloomington Kennedy
Faribault statistics are currently unavailable.