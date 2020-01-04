The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys basketball team hosted the Class 1A No. 5-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers Friday evening, and the Bulldogs proved no match for the Bucs.
WEM raced out to a 42-14 lead at halftime and mercifully eased off the throttle just a bit in the second half, but the outcome was still lopsided, with the Bucs winning by a score of 69-29 and bringing an end to the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak.
A total of eight different WEM players scored points in the game, and it was Grant McBroom again leading the way with 18 points. But with his team up big, McBroom wasn’t needed as much in the second half, which allowed some other players a chance to shine.
Cole Kokoschke finished with 14 points and Zack Sticken added 13, while Domanik Paulson also reached double digits with 10 points. Dylan Androli, Nick LeMeiux and Matthew VanHoubt chipped in four points each, and Gabe Lemecke rounded out the scoring with two points.
The game against JWP was WEM’s sixth straight game away from home, and the Bucs (10-1) have one more road game against Blooming Prairie next Friday before they return home to play United South Central on Jan. 14.