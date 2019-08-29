The Falcons were the top seed in Section 2A playoffs a year ago. They’re still hungry for more.
An ill-timed red card in the second half of their playoff opener allowed
Northfield to play spoiler in round one of the playoffs.
That still didn’t take away Faribault winning its first ever road game at perennial power Rochester Mayo. Nor did it take away a revenge win against Mankato East, which had vanquished Faribault in the playoffs in 2016 and 2017.
With seven seniors on the roster in 2019, another veteran Faribault team hopes to make a deep postseason run this time around.
Senior midfielder Abdi Abdullahi is an athletic mismatch for most teams and was one of the Falcons’ leading scorers en route to earning all-Big 9 Conference honors.
The defense will be led by senior Abdi Ali, an all-Big 9 honorable mention choice.
Fellow seniors are midfielders
Ahmed Ali, Khadar Farah and Harun Abdi as well as defenders Yahya Abdi
and Abdinur Omar.
The team will refresh at goalie with sophomore Thoeun Samai and eighth-grader Cristian Trujillo listed on the roster.
The Falcons project to be an athletic bunch. If they can keep penalties to a minimum and match with the muscle of the Big 9, they could be in for their fifth winning season in a row.
Key departures include all-Big 9 honorees midfielder Luis Vidal, defender Abdulwadud Said and forward Siyat Sagar.
Head coach Brendan Cox is confident about the long-term future of the program. He and son, Cullen, were part of the Faribault under-11 team that won a Minnesota Youth Soccer Association state title this summer. That was one of a record five Faribault teams to qualify for state and one of two state champs along with U14.
Austin is the team to beat in the conference after losing just one match. The Packers finished third at state.
Worthington represented Section 2A at state where it advanced to the quarterfinals.
Four of five of Faribault’s non-conference games are against section foes: vs. Waseca, at New Ulm, vs. Worthington and vs. St. Peter.
It’s the Falcons’ turn to get six of 11 Big 9 games at home. That includes Austin and Big 9 runner up, Rochester Mayo, coming to Bahl Field.