After losing Monday against Rochester John Marshall, Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said he was looking for more consistency and more defensive intensity from his Falcons. He (mostly) got what he wanted on Tuesday, as the Falcons held off Mankato West’s rally and defeated the Scarlets 79-76 at Faribault High School’s Nomeland Gymnasium.
Faribault’s defense still struggled a bit, as Mankato West was able to erase most of a 17-point halftime deficit over the final 18 minutes of the game. The Scarlets attempted a game-tying 3-pointer from near half court just before the buzzer, but the shot was no good, and the Falcons held on for the three-point win.
Offensively, the Falcons had one of their best games of the season, and their ability to drain clutch shots is what ultimately helped them stave off the Scarlets’ rally.
John Palmer paced the team with 24 points, followed by Abdi Abdullahi with 18 and Alex Gardner with 11. Maverick Jeanes and Evan Larson each tallied eight points, Alex Sullivan chipped in six points, and Nick Flom and Alex Leet scored two apiece.
The Scarlets previously defeated the Falcons 73-55 in Mankato back on Jan. 10, but the two teams have trended in opposite directions since then. After starting the season 6-8, Mankato West has since lost nine in a row, including Tuesday’s loss in Faribault.
The Falcons, meanwhile, started the season 0-12 in Big 9 Conference play but have gone 3-4 over their last seven conference games.
The Falcons will be back in action on Friday with a road game against Northfield (7-16, 6-13 Big 9), which has lost five of its last six. The Raiders edged the Falcons 67-60 the last time the teams met back on Jan. 14.