The Faribault girls tennis team returned to the competition courts Monday afternoon at Farmington after a week in which the constant threat of rain pushed back a handful of matches.
In that return, the Falcons fell 6-1 on the road. Lindsay Rauenhorst earned the one point for Faribault at No. 2 singles, where the sophomore won 7-5, 6-4.
“These players were pretty evenly matched and traded games throughout the entire match,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Lindsay covered her court well today and also was serving very well. Lindsay’s opponent also was serving well today. Every point seemed to be a multiple hit rally with a lot of well placed shot and good court movement from both players. It was great to see Lindsay’s full effort for every point.”
At the rest of the singles positions, sophomore Stacie Petricka fell 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 singles spot, freshman Nell Gibbs dropped a 6-1, 6-1 match at No. 3 singles and eighth grader Leah Nowaczewski lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, the Falcons nearly claimed a second point at the No. 1 position with the duo of sophomore Hailey Reuvers and freshman Gracie Brazil.
After dropping a tight first set, Reuvers and Brazil won the second set in a tiebreaker before the Falcons ultimately lost in the third-set super tiebreaker to drop a 7-5, 6-7 (9-7), 10-6 match.
At No. 2 doubles, seniors Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas lost 6-2, 6-2, and freshman Gabbie Temple and seventh grader Whitney Huberty fell 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Faribault played again Tuesday afternoon at Mankato East, and next hosts Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, Sept. 7.