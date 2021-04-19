Even if the individual and team scores might not immediately reflect it, Faribault boys tennis coach Jeff Anderson believes his team is starting to take massive strides forward.
At Saturday’s triangular at Faribault High School, the Falcons lost 7-0 against Owatonna and 6-1 against Austin, and some of the individual set scores in both matches tell a story that neither dual was all that competitive.
That’s not a complete picture, however, starting at No. 2 singles, where Harrison Gibbs lost 6-0, 6-0 against Owatonna’s Mac Pilcher and 6-2, 7-5 against Austin’s Cole Hebrink.
“I saw Harrison play probably his best match to date against Mac,” Anderson said. “They had many rallies lasting eight to 10 hits or more that were fun to watch to see how each player’s strategy would change to stay in the point and set themselves up to win the point.”
Eventually, those rallies ended either with Pilcher delivering an unreachable shot, or Gibbs eventually blinking and committing an error. Still, against the No. 2 singles player from an Owatonna team Anderson expects to challenge the Big 9 Conference hierarchy of Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century, Gibbs’ pesty play was noteworthy.
“Harrison was playing some very smart high percentage tennis,” Anderson said.
That continued into Gibbs’ second match of the day against Hebrink. After a slow start in the first set, Gibbs pushed Hebrink to the brink in the second set, before Hebrink was able to claim the final two games and win the decisive second set 7-5.
One court over from the Gibbs vs. Hebrink clash, Faribault’s No. 1 doubles team of Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema lost 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.
“Carson and Carter played well today covering the court, communicating, and hustling to balls,” Anderson said. “They also were aggressive to the net and had a good court awareness of their opponents side of the court seeing where to place shots.
“This was a well-played match for Carson and Carter and should build confidence in their abilities for upcoming matches.”
Perhaps the highlight of the day, however, came at No. 3 singles, where seventh grader Brandon Petricka lost a 6-0, 6-0 match in a similar way as Gibbs with a number of long rallies, before Petricka claimed a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) victory against Austin to garner the triangular’s lone point for the Falcons.
“Both of these players had a similar style and ability and this was a fun match to watch,” Anderson said about the Austin clash. “Brandon seemed to take what he had seen from his first match and implemented a bit better ball control against Austin.”
The key in the Austin match — and part of what allowed Petricka to win a pair of tiebreakers in the first and second sets — was the performance earlier in the day against Austin. Against a player — Caleb Schueler — with mountains more varsity experience than Petricka, the seventh grader held his own on most points and looked like he fit in on the same court as his older opponent.
“Brandon had many long rally points throughout his match with Caleb,” Anderson said. “This was good confidence building for Brandon given this is his first year on the team as a seventh grader.”