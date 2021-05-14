The Cardinals surged out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first but were unable to hold off the hard-charging Buccaneers, who tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the second, took the lead with two more in the third and added five in the bottom of the sixth for good measure. Bethlehem Academy also scored once in the top of the fourth and once in the top of the sixth.
WEM notched only six hits and three walks throughout the game, but was helped by eight Bethlehem Academy errors. As a result, only one of the 11 runs scored against Cardinal pitcher Morgan Wilson counted as earned.
Addyson Taylor picked up the win in the circle for the Buccaneers while allowing six runs (three earned), 10 hits and no walks while striking out five. Lindsay Condon notched a pair of singles for WEM, which also received a single apiece from Autumn Taylor, Emma Woratschka, Addyson Taylor and Rylee Pelant.
For Bethlehem Academy, Kate Trump and Anna Tobin both ripped doubles to help both finish with a pair of hits, while Reagan Kangas picked up three singles and three RBIs.
WEM hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday afternoon, and next plays Monday afternoon at home against NRHEG, which won the last matchup between the teams 6-5. Bethlehem Academy next plays Monday afternoon at home against Hayfield.