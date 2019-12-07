COACHES
Jeff Wagner – Varsity
Nate Kaffine – Varsity
Jason Roemhildt –JV
Dan Forcelle – C-Squad
Jeff Frodl and Brandon Kewatt– jr. high
KEY PLAYERS
Domanik Paulson — sophomore — A sophomore point guard who can drive to the rim, shoot from the perimeter and handle the ball. He will compete on the defensive end of the court.
Grant McBroom — senior — The team’s leading rebounder and scorer from last year. Offensively, Grant is a high percentage shooter from the perimeter. He can also get to the rim and is an excellent offensive rebounder.
Cole Kokoschke — senior — A versatile offensive and defensive player. Offensively, Cole shoots the ball well from the perimeter, is a very strong offensive rebounder, and can get to the rim. Can guard players on the perimeter and in the post.
Matthew Van Houdt — senior — The team’s best all around defender. He spearheads the teams zone defense, guards the oppositions best player, and can also guard players in the post. He will be a vital cog in the team’s defense.
Nick Lemeiux — senior — Nick was instant offense off the bench from last year. Nick will compete for important minutes because of his ability to shoot the ball. He also rebounds well on both ends of the floor.
Dylan Androli — senior — An excellent all-around player. He can guard any position on the floor and is a very good defensive rebounder. Shoots well from the perimeter and can finish at the rim.
Zack Sticken — senior — An excellent shooter from the perimeter in transition and coming off screens. He handles the ball well on the perimeter and is a solid passer. A very good perimeter defensive player.
Travis Van Houdt — junior — Travis is an excellent post defender and an excellent rebounder on both ends of the floor. Very competitive.
SEASON OUTLOOK
WEM brings back most of their rebounding, ball handling, and half its scoring from last season. We are also a year older and more mature. We will try to press and play up tempo. We will also play more people than last year as we have some depth and experience.
The conference will be a beast, said coach Jeff Wagner. NRHEG returns all of their guard play and will be more balanced than last year. Blooming Prairie returns all but one starter and much of their scoring and all its rebounding. Maple River returns one the best players in the area and good shooting from the perimeter. Hayfield always has great shooters and is the other defending team in the conference. They return eight of their top nine players. Bethlehem Academy returns a solid junior class. Every game will be tough in the conference.
COACHSPEAK
“Springfield is the team to beat as they return the best players in the section and are the section winner. Mayer Lutheran returns much scoring and rebounding from last year’s section team. BOLD will be the top ranked team in the state. MVL and Nicolett return two of the top players in the section and state. New Ulm Cathedral also returns three of the best players in the area. Section two will be the most complete section in the state.” — Jeff Wagner
BY THE NUMBERS
12 — the number of championships the WEM boys have in 28 years
522-291 — the WEM boys record since consolidation in 1990-91. That is an average of 19 wins a year.