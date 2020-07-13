St. Patrick handed Faribault its first Dakota-Rice-Scott League loss Sunday with an 11-1 seven-inning win at Bonin Field in St. Patrick to leapfrog the Lakers in the standings.
The Irish (2-1, 2-0 DRS) jumped on Faribault (2-3, 2-1 DRS) with a four-run first inning. St. Patrick added a run in the second before tacking on four more in the fourth. The Irish added runs in the sixth and seventh innings as well.
The Lakers managed their lone run in the sixth inning and finished with just five hits. Faribault also committed three errors in the field and gave up 13 hits.
Danny Pierce led the Lakers with a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Matt Lane, Joey Grote and Mitch Johnson had the other hits for Faribault.
Jordan Goracke led St. Patrick with a 3-for-4 performance, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Ryan Friedges went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run while Zac Endres, Seth Ambroz, Derrick Isaacson and Dom DeLuca also had RBI. DeLuca finished 2-for-3 and Kyle Rhodus went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Jimmy Roberts started for the Lakers and lasted just 3 ⅔ innings. He gave up nine runs, eight earned, on 10 hits. He walked three and struck out three. Jack Helgeson came on in relief to throw 2 ⅓ innings where he allowed a run on two hits and struck out three. Porter Sartor came on in the seventh inning and didn’t record an out before St. Patrick scored to trigger the 10-run rule.
Collin Denk threw a sensational game for the Irish. He went all seven innings, gave up one unearned run on five hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Faribault faces the Prior Lake Mudcats Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bell Field in Faribault.