Keaton Ginter led the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, where he notched a fourth-place individual finish with a round of 75. That helped Faribault tally a team score of 343 to finish 10th in the 12-team competition.

Logan Peroutka (80) and Parker Morrow (84) weren't too far behind Ginter, while Owen Beardsley provided a 104, Justin Drevlow a 117 and Ethan Amundson a 124.

Mankato West won both the second day of the Big 9 tournament with a 300, as well as the overall conference championship. West's Owen Bjork also finished first in the conference with a score of 68.

Faribault returns to the course Tuesday, June 1 at Jewel Golf Club in Lake City for the first day of the Section 1AAA tournament.

