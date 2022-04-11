Competing against a number of bigger schools Friday night at the Minnesota State Relays in Mankato, the boys and girls track and field teams from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown both showed an ability to keep up with their bigger opponents.
The boys team finished 13th out of 14 teams, while the girls team claimed 12th out of 14 teams. Stillwater won both the boys and girls meets, with Rochester Century, Park Rapids Area and Hudson also placing highly in both.
For the girls team, some of the top performances included:
- Eighth grader Addison Condon speeding to 18th in the 60-meter dash in 8.69 seconds.
- The 400 relay team consisting of throwers senior Lydia Ell, sophomore Nora Ell, sophomore Kyleigh Duffey and freshman Ashlyn Pelant claiming eighth in 1:10.31.
- The sprint medley relay (200-200-400-800) team of Condon, freshman Tatum Richards, sophomore Madison Zimbrich and sophomore Josie Volkmann speeding to 15th.
- Pelant soaring to fifth in the shot put with a top mark of 33 feet, 2.50 inches, while Ell claimed 19th with a distance of 27 feet, 4 inches.
- Senior Riley Sammon finishing 14th in the pole vault with a top height of 7 feet.
- Volkmann flying to 19th in the triple jump with a top distance of 28 feet, 10 inches.
The boys team, meanwhile, was led by the following finishes:
- 800 relay team of sophomore Aric Williams, sophomore Cody Culhane, sophomore Dylan Holicky and sophomore Evan Lange-Wenker claiming 19th in 1:47.33.
- Lange-Wenker soaring to 14th in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet.
- William claiming 20th in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 0.75 inches.
- Junior Ethan Greenwald soaring to 16th in the triple jump with a top distance of 34 feet, 6.75 inches.