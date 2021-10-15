While dramatically outnumbered in terms of the sheer number of swimmers to dive into the pool Tuesday night, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still enjoyed a successful meet Tuesday in Northfield with a number of personal-best swims and a pair of first-place finishes.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle motored to first place in 1 minute, 1.29 seconds with Ava Nelson close behind in second place with a time of 1:03.52.
Miller Munoz also dominated the 1-meter diving competition with a first-place score of 185.00 — more than 30 points clear of the second-place finisher. Lorelei Weston also finished in third place on the diving board with a mark of 145.80.
Faribault coach Charlie Fuller also credited the work of his distance swimmers, with Emily Bauman, Maiya Kolterman and Ella Wood all providing strong showings in the 500 freestyle. MacKenzie Miner, Kolterman and Wood also produced solid times in the 200 freestyle as well.
Jillian Huberty also notched a trio of personal-best times while anchoring the 200 medley relay, leading off the 400 freestyle relay, swimming on the 200 freestyle relay and competing in the 100 butterfly.
In the 100 breaststroke, Morgan Klumb also sped to third place individually.
Faribault competed in the diving portion of the Section 1A True Team meet Friday afternoon in Austin, and then competes in the swimming portion of the true team meet Saturday afternoon in Austin.
Then, the Falcons close the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 19 with a home meet against Owatonna.