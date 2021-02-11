Before each game, the Faribault boys hockey team sets a blueprint for that night's victory.
The Falcons detail how many blocked shots and checks it will take, and what is the maximum number of penalty minutes they can commit before giving the game away. All in all, there are statistical benchmarks set in six categories, and Faribault coach Dean Weasler said if his team meets five of those goals, a victory typically follows.
Thursday night, Faribault (4-4) hit only four of those goals, so maybe that's why it needed to wait until the final minute of overtime to cash in the game-winning goal of a 2-1 victory against Rochester Century (3-5) at Faribault Ice Arena.
"I thought we played well," Weasler said. "We worked hard, we came back. It was a back and forth game and our guys did a lot of little things right."
Those little things added up to the first victory for the Falcons against the Panthers since a 2-1 win Jan. 24, 2013.
Moving forward, accomplishing those goals will be the roadmap for victories as Faribault now enters the second half of the regular season. Down a goal in the third period, defenseman Lucas Linnemann won a puck battle along the boards to keep possession in the offensive zone. He then whipped a pass across the top of the zone to defenseman Blake Vinar, who walked down the slot and fired a wrist shot into the top corner to tie the game with 7 minutes remaining in regulation.
Then, with time winding down in overtime, Owen Nesburg scooped up a loose puck in the offensive zone and fired a slap shot off Rochester Century goalie Conor Cozik's glove and into the net for the game-winner.
While the Falcons were outshot Thursday night, the gap was only 41-35 due to the number of shots that glanced off the rib cages and legs of defenders.
With a minute left in regulation, it was senior forward Zach Siegert taking a hard wrist shot to the midsection before clearing the puck to end an elongated stretch of offensive zone possession for Rochester Century.
"We've got to play that way," Weasler said. "Our team has to block shots to be successful and tonight we did a great job of it in key situations."
If the Falcons aren't blocking the shot, then they need to be clearing the opponent out of the sightline of sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler, who finished with 40 saves to improve on an already impressive .935 save percentage entering Thursday night's game.
Still, Maclain Weasler was called upon to make a handful of key saves late in the third period and early in overtime to allow for Nesburg the opportunity to slap home the game-winning goal.
"I thought he played great," Dean Weasler said. "He made some really big saves to keep us in it and it was fun to watch."
The win is the fourth in the last five games for Faribault after an 0-3 start to the season. The biggest things that changed have been those little things, even in that stretch's one loss — a 4-3 overtime loss at Class A No. 7 Mankato East.
"We have to be gritty," Dean Weasler said. "We want to finish our checks, we want to get in on the forecheck, we want to block shots, we want to clean the front of the net so our goalie can see it. You have to be a tough team and I thought we played tough tonight. I thought we played tough Tuesday night, too. It didn't go our way, but that has to be our MO the rest of the year."