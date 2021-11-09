No. 4 Bethlehem Academy vs. No. 5 Breckenridge
Bethlehem Academy (20-11)
How they got here: The Cardinals cruised through the Section 1A tournament with a pair of sweeps in the semifinals and finals. The only postseason hiccup was a 3-1 victory against Rushford-Peterson in the quarterfinals.
Record against state tournament teams: 1-6
Class A rank: No. 9
QRF rank: No. 13
Last 10 matches: 7-3
Best win: A 2-1 win against Walker-Hackensack-Ackley in the Class A Showcase that likely played a large role in awarding the Cardinals one of the tournament's five seeds. The two wins against Class A No. 8 Kenyon-Wanamingo also provided a nice boost to Bethlehem Academy's overall resume.
Worst loss: A 2-1 defeat in the Shakopee Invitational against a Mankato East team that's a Class AAA program, but finished 13-11 this year.
Breckenridge (29-2)
How they got here: By surviving a pair of five-set wins against Henning and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Section 6A semifinals and finals.
Record against state tournament teams: 0-1
Class A rank: No. 6
QRF rank: No. 8
Last 10 matches: 8-2
Best win: The five-set win against Class A No. 10 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Section 6A final, which advanced Breckenridge to state and was the team's only win against a team that finished the regular season ranked in any of the four classes.
Worst loss: A 3-1 loss Oct. 19 against Hawley, which didn't receive one of the five seeds for the Class AA state tournament.
No. 1 Mayer Lutheran vs. South Ridge
Mayer Lutheran (29-2)
How they got here: By sprinting through the Section 2A tournament with four straight sweeps.
Record against state tournament teams: 5-1
QRF rank: No. 1
Class A rank: No. 1
Last 10 matches: 9-1
Best win: Take your pick. The two wins against both Minneota and Bethlehem Academy secured the No. 1 seed in the Class A state tournament, while the win against Class AAA state qualifier showcases a team that could contend for a state title in multiple classes.
Worst loss: A 2-1 loss against Chaska even though the Hawks finished the season ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
South Ridge (21-6)
How they got here: A hard-fought battle through the Section 7A tournament, which featured 3-2 wins against Floodwood and Ely in the quarterfinals and semifinals before a 3-1 victory against Northeast Range in the final.
Record against state tournament teams: 0-0
QRF rank: No. 30
Class A rank: Not ranked
Last 10 matches: 10-0
Best win: The section semifinal win against Ely, which beat South Ridge 2-1 earlier in the season.
Worst loss: A 2-0 loss in the Virginia Tournament against North Woods, which finished the season 11-16 against a schedule that's not littered with the state's best teams.
No. 2 Minneota vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
Minneota (29-4)
How they got here: Cruised through the Section 3A tournament with four straight sweeps.
Record against state tournament teams: 2-3
QRF rank: No. 2
Class A rank: No. 2
Last 10 matches: 9-1
Best win: In terms of impact, the 2-0 win against Legacy Christian locked the Vikings in as the second-best team in Class A. In terms of impressiveness, it's hard to look past a 2-1 victory at the Southwest MN Challenge against Marshall, which is the top seed in the Class AAA state tournament.
Worst loss: The two defeats against Mayer Lutheran, which ensured Minneota could only enter the Class A state tournament as the second-best team in the field.
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (29-3)
How they got here: A five-set win against Kittson County Central in the Section 8A championship.
Record against state tournament teams: 0-2
QRF rank: No. 6
Class A rank: Not ranked
Last 10 matches: 10-0
Best win: The five-set victory against Kittson County Central that placed the Gators in the Class A state tournament.
Worst loss: A 2-1 loss against Fillmore Central to kick off a 2-3 showing at the Class A Showcase, which is likely what cost the Gators one of the five seeds in the Class A state tournament. Fillmore Central finished 16-13 and lost against Spring Grove in the Section 1A quarterfinals.
No. 3 Legacy Christian Academy vs. Walker-Hackensack-Ackley
Legacy Christian Academy (24-6)
How they got here: By sweeping its way through the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the Section 4A tournament.
Record against state tournament teams: 2-1
QRF rank: No. 3
Class A rank: No. 5
Last 10 matches: 8-2
Best win: A 2-1 victory at the Class A Showcase against Bethlehem Academy that held off the Cardinals for the No. 3 seed and final state quarterfinal matchup against an unseeded team.
Worst loss: A 3-0 defeat against Kenyon-Wanamingo back on Aug. 28.
Walker-Hackensack-Ackley (28-5)
How they got here: Four straight sweeps to win the Section 5A tournament.
Record against state tournament teams: 0-1
QRF rank: No. 12
Class A rank: Not ranked
Last 10 matches: 9-1
Best win: A sweep of Pine-River-Backus in the Section 5A championship.
Worst loss: A 2-0 defeat against MACCRAY to cap off a 2-3 showing at the Class A Showcase.