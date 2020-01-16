Boys Basketball:

WEM 87, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

St. Clair 91, Bethlehem Academy 63

Girls Basketball:

Belle Plaine 63, Bethlehem Academy 27

Wrestling:

Faribault 35, Mankato West 30

Kenyon-Wanamingo 42, Goodhue 30

