Faribault wrestling finishes 1-2 at Pony Stampede Duals By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Jan 17, 2022 Wrestling against a collection of some of the best talent Minnesota's Class AAA has to offer, the Faribault wrestling team finished 2-1 at Saturday's Pony Stampede Duals in Stillwater.The Class AAA No. 11 Falcons lost to Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville 73-3 and was defeated 61-15 by Class AAA No. 2 Stillwater.Faribault also defeated Lakeville North 46-26. JT Hausen (120-pound weight class) and Bo Bokman (126) both finished 2-1 for the Falcons.Complete results for the Stillwater and St. Michael-Albertville duals are listed below. Accurate results for the Lakeville North dual were unavailable as of publication.Stillwater 61, Faribault 15106: Aidan Mincey (STW) over Chase Vargo (FARI) (Fall 0:12)113: Mikey Jelinek (STW) over Lucas Nelson (FARI) (Fall 0:18)120: Sam Bethke (STW) over JT Hausen (FARI) (MD 11-2)126: Bo Bokman (FARI) over Brody Urbanski (STW) (Fall 3:40)132: Cittadino Tuttle (STW) over Elliott Viland (FARI) (Fall 3:59)138: Owen Bouthilet (STW) over Hunter Conrad (FARI) (Fall 4:36)145: Otto Hanlon (STW) over Isaac Yetzer (FARI) (Fall 3:36)152: Aiden Tobin (FARI) over Keaton Urbanski (STW) (Dec 7-1)160: Cooper Leichtnam (FARI) over Mack Carlson (STW) (Fall 2:59)170: Hunter Lyden (STW) over (FARI) (For.)182: Ryder Rogotzke (STW) over Marcos Ramirez (FARI) (Fall 3:38)195: Antony Tuttle (STW) over Gabriel Shatskikh (FARI) (Fall 1:27)220: Zachariah Hunter (STW) over Emmanuel Pineda (FARI) (Fall 1:35)285: Jawahn Cockfield (STW) over Matt Nelson (FARI) (Dec 9-4)St. Michael-Albertville 73, Faribault 3106: Mills, Chase (STMA) over Saunders, Kamrin (Faribault) Fall 0:18113: Mills, Mason (STMA) over Nelson, Lucas (Faribault) Fall 1:46120: Hansen, JT (Faribault) over Schultz, Ian (STMA) 7-2126: Robideau, Landon (STMA) over Bokman, Bo (Faribault) 15-5132: Thoennes, Caleb (STMA) over Viland, Elliott (Faribault) Fall 5:15138: Davis, Eli (STMA) over Yetzer, Isaac (Faribault) Fall 0:28145: Becker, Cole (STMA) over Conrad, Hunter (Faribault) Fall 1:25152: Heil, Jimmy (STMA) over Tobin, Aiden (Faribault) Fall 0:42160: Wester, Jed (STMA) over Steinberg, Joey (Faribault) Fall 1:37170: Sauvy, Bryon (STMA) over Leichtnam, Cooper (Faribault) Fall 1:09182: Springer, Jake (STMA) over Kamirez, Marcos (Faribault) Fall 5:46195: Mueller, Marcus (STMA) over Shatskikh, Gabe (Faribault) Fall 6:12220: Dehmer, Myles (STMA) over Pineda, Emmanuel (Faribault) Fall 1:25285: Barthel, Owen (STMA) over Nelson, Matt (Faribault) 6-0 Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes.