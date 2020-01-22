The Blue Earth Buccaneers were the latest team to try to take down the WEM Buccaneers, and Blue Earth was the latest team to fail.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, WEM relied on a strong defensive effort to limit Blue Earth to just 20 points in the first half Tuesday night. WEM's solid effort on both defense and offense allowed it to cruise to another easy victory, this time by a score of 76-53.
Blue Earth (6-5) got some decent production from Zach Herrmann, Cameron Anderson and Braden Gudahl, who finished with 15, 10 and 9 points, respectively. But defensively, the Blue Earth Bucs had no answer for the WEM Bucs’ offense, particularly the explosive Grant McBroom. McBroom was lights out from all over the court on Tuesday, draining five 3-pointers and making eight field goals while only missing four shots all night.
WEM’s Domanik Paulson also had a nice night with 14 points, while Cole Kokoschke scored 11 and Nick LeMeiux and Matthew VanHoubt chipped in six each.
WEM (14-1 overall, 6-0 Gopher Conference) will go for its eighth win in a row on Thursday when it hosts Maple River (7-8, 4-2 Gopher Conference). The Bucs previously defeated Maple River by a score of 83-60 back on Dec. 17.