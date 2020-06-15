Bethlehem Academy’s typical schedule can be daunting for a young team with a new head coach.
That was the case last year for the Cardinals, who balanced a typically tough Gopher Conference slate in addition to regular-season tournaments in Shakopee, Chaska and Marshall.
Then, the BA team led by first-year coach Chris Bothun swept a pair of opponents in the postseason before losing in the sub-section semifinals against Medford.
After the graduation of a three-player senior class, the Cardinals will still not be loaded with top-level experience this year. A pair of senior starters will return next year in libero Brianna Radatz and middle hitter Kennedy Tutak, in addition to seniors Malia Hunt and Anna Selly.
Supporting that senior group is a large group of juniors and sophomores that received plenty of court time last year.
“Our junior class this upcoming year will be pretty big, and the same with our sophomore class,” Bothun said. “We have a smaller freshmen class coming in. We have a pretty talented group of incoming eighth-graders, so we’ll see if there’s holes they can fill on some of our high school teams.”
A trio of incoming sophomores in Reagan Kangas, Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson are back after full freshmen seasons of varsity experience, in addition to rising juniors Ellie Cohen and Kaitlyn Kotek.
It will be an open competition for the positions vacated by graduating seniors throughout whatever summer workouts look like this year, as well as fall preseason practices.
“We’re looking at a few different girls to help fill those roles,” Bothun said. It’s pretty open right now.”
The 2020 schedule likely won’t play any easier for the Cardinals, but their largest block of talent will contain one more year of experience before venturing into that gauntlet this year.