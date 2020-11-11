Following advice given to the school board, Faribault High School will move to a distance-learning format beginning next week.
This means all sports and activities will not be competing after Thursday, Nov. 19 and until at least Jan. 4, when the school district is hoping to return from winter break with a restoration of a hybrid learning model.
The transition to distance learning and halting after-school activities was a decision made based on COVID-19 case numbers in Rice County. Activities Director Keith Badger said its athletes have not had any issues or cases and that the increase in cases in the community was the primary reason for the decision.
Rice County, like many others in the state, has seen a rise in cases over the past seven days. As of Wednesday, 463 new positive cases were reported in the last seven days which raises the total to 2,328 cases. In addition to Faribault, Northfield is shifting to distance learning and shutting down sports, as is St. Peter. Northfield administrators will reconvene in the second week of December to decide its next steps, while St. Peter is also aiming for a Jan. 4 return date.
Kenyon-Wanamingo will make a decision whether or not to continue to allow after-school activities at the district's Thursday school board meeting, as is Owatonna.
The first round of Section 1-4A football tournament falls on Tuesday, Nov. 17, just before the stop date. Badger said the football team is still scheduled to compete in the section tournament on that date, but the seeding and tournament as whole has yet to be determined. Any possible section tournament game after the shift to distance learning will not be able to be played.
Barring any additional cancellations, the Faribault volleyball team will compete for the last time this season Thursday, Nov. 19, at Rochester John Marshall. The Falcons will also play three straight days this week, first Thursday at home against Winona, then Friday at Northfield and Saturday afternoon at Red Wing. The final home match for the team is Tuesday, Nov. 17, Northfield, and the team will not have an opportunity to play in the Section 1AAA tournament.
As for winter sports, dance practice had already started this week, boys basketball and boys hockey were set to start practice Nov. 23, boys swimming and diving, girls hockey, wrestling and girls hockey had a first practice date of Nov. 30, and girls basketball and gymnastics were slated to meet for the first time Dec. 7.
Badger said the plan is to bring back athletics and after-school activities when the high school moves back away from a distance-learning model.