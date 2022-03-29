We have our 11th and 10th graders returning this year. Josie Flom will be returning to the mound and has a positive attitude about growing as a team. She has been pitching during the off season, while playing other sports. Nevaeh, Lydia, Emma, Sidney, and Sophia will be back on the field and have spent some time in the cage during the off season as well. Kya, Rachel, Mackenzie, and Ivette will also be returning this season and are eager to get outside to practice.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have incoming freshmen: Vanessa, Haylie, Allina, Amber, and Anna Syverson, who is rejoining after some time off. We look forward to the energy and excitement that they bring to the game.
2021 RECAP
2021 was a tough season for us. We had three seniors and players in grades 9 & 10 who had only played in junior high games. We grew during our season and continue to build off that for progress this season.
2022 OUTLOOK
We are expecting to see continued growth in our team throughout the season. Our goal is to develop strong players on the field and the community. Coaches are looking for stronger at-bats and fielding success.
COMPETITION
We are in the Gopher Conference this season and will face many new opponents this season. Many of our players are multi-sport athletes, so they have faced players in volleyball and basketball and look forward to learning about the strong players in the conference. We played well against WEM last season and faced Randolph. We look forward to learning more about them and who to watch.