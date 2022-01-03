The Faribault wrestling team participated in its largest competition of the season last week, and departed Fargo, North Dakota with a 34th-place finish out of 74 competing teams primarily from Minnesota and North Dakota, but also from South Dakota, California and Nebraska.
The two days of wrestling was highlight by JT Hausen’s third-place finish in the 120-pound weight class. In the third-place match, Hausen notched a second-period fall against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Victor Franco, who’s ranked No. 3 in 120AA. Hausen led 8-1 at the time of the fall.
Also scoring at least four team points for Faribault were Bo Bokman (126), Elliott Viland (132) and Aiden Tobin (152).
120
JT Hausen (13-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 won by fall over Thomas Krueger (Eagan) 2-5 (Fall 2:00)
Champ. Round 2 — JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 won by decision over Grant Marr (Forest Lake) 7-2 (Dec 4-0)
Quarterfinal — JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 won by tech fall over Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-2 (TF-1.5 4:16 (17-2))
Semifinal — Koye Grebel (Valley City) 22-1 won by major decision over JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 (MD 13-3)
Cons. Semi — JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 won by major decision over Tyler Nelson (Minot) 13-6 (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match — JT Hausen (Faribault) 13-1 won by fall over Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 16-2 (Fall 3:51)
126
Bo Bokman (15-2) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 won by decision over Gabe Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 10-7 (Dec 10-8)
Champ. Round 2 — Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 8-3 won by decision over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 won by decision over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) 10-8 (Dec 6-5)
Cons. Round 3 — Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 won by decision over Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 18-7 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 4 — Spencer Johnson (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 14-3 won by decision over Bo Bokman (Faribault) 15-2 (Dec 10-5)
132
Elliott Viland (11-4) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 won by decision over Andrew LeMire (Forest Lake) 5-6 (Dec 10-3)
Champ. Round 2 — Kaden DeCoteau (Bismarck Century) 28-3 won by fall over Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 (Fall 3:36)
Cons. Round 2 — Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 won by decision over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 7-8 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 3 — Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 won by decision over Augustus Maughan (Fargo North) 14-5 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 4 — Alexander Spray (West Fargo Sheyenne) 18-5 won by fall over Elliott Viland (Faribault) 11-4 (Fall 2:25)
138
Isaac Yetzer (12-4) scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Dorweiler (New Prague) 10-2 won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 12-4 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Round 1 — Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 12-4 won by decision over Kaden Feldt (Perham) 6-12 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Alex Torres (Waconia) 9-5 won by major decision over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 12-4 (MD 9-0)
145
Hunter Conrad (8-4) scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Sawyer Simmons (Royalton-Upsala) 7-4 won by fall over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 8-4 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Miller (Valley City) 20-3 won by decision over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 8-4 (Dec 4-0)
152
Aiden Tobin (11-4) scored 6.0 team points.
Prelim — Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 11-4 won by fall over John Dahmen (Bismarck St Mary‘s) 3-14 (Fall 1:28)
Champ. Round 1 — Riley Odden (Rugby) 8-4 won by fall over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 11-4 (Fall 1:46)
Cons. Round 1 — Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 11-4 won by major decision over Alex Dzingle (Grand Island) 16-8 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Round 2 — Alex Jennisson (Foley) 9-4 won by decision over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 11-4 (Dec 5-2)
160
Cooper Leichtnam (6-5) scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Payton Handevidt (Jackson County Central) 17-1 won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-5 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Round 1 — Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-5 won by decision over Kenneth Hanson (Fargo Davies) 12-5 (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Round 2 — Avery Wittnebel (Dawson-Boyd — Lac Qui Parle — Montevideo United) 11-3 won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-5 (Fall 2:31)
182
George Soto (11-5) scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — William Wharton (Byron) 14-5 won by fall over George Soto (Faribault) 11-5 (Fall 5:10)
Cons. Round 1 — George Soto (Faribault) 11-5 won by decision over Cailyb Weekley (Grand Island) 13-11 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 — George Soto (Faribault) 11-5 won by decision over Preston Gall (Jamestown) 13-6 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 3 — Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 17-10 won by injury default over George Soto (Faribault) 11-5 (Inj. 4:46)
195
Marcos Ramirez (3-6) scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Huus (Bismarck) 10-1 won by fall over Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 3-6 (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Round 1 — Hudson Hackel (Perham) 12-7 won by fall over Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 3-6 (Fall 4:37)
220
Gabriel Shatskikh (10-4) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 10-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — Bryce Holm (Royalton-Upsala) 14-6 won by fall over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 10-4 (Fall 5:30)
Cons. Round 2 — Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 10-4 won by fall over Ian Berogan (West Fargo) 3-7 (Fall 0:55)
Cons. Round 3 — Bryce Fischer (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 14-7 won by decision over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) 10-4 (Dec 7-6)