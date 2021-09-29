The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team struggled to produce a consistent attack Tuesday night in a 25-18, 19-25, 25-8, 25-14 loss against Belle Plaine (8-4) on Tuesday night.
In the second set, the Buccaneers registered a red-hot .419 hitting percentage, but produced hitting percentages of .033, .080 and .108 in the other three sets.
Alayna Atherton, Alex Heuss and Riley Sammon were the most consistent WEM attackers, registering 12, 10 and eight kills, respectively. Mikaya Schuster dished out 30 assists, while Grace Baker also tallied a pair of aces.
Defensively, Josie Volkmann led the way with 17 digs, with Baker notching 12 digs and Schuster providing 11 digs. At the net, Sammon supplied one solo block and a pair of block assists, and Heuss added a solo block and a block assist.
WEM (9-8, 5-0 Gopher Conference) next test its perfect Gopher Conference record on Thursday night with a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo (7-2, 4-1).