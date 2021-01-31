BOYS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 65, WEM 46
An explosive second half powered the Panthers (1-4) past the Buccaneers (1-3) on Friday night, as NRHEG outscored WEM 43-32 in the final 18 minutes.
WEM briefly led 35-34 with about 12 minutes left in the second half, but was only able to score 11 points the rest of the way. NRHEG took advantage of its defense with timely offense flowing through Daxter Lee (17 points), Porter Peterson (15 points) and Ashton Johnson (14 points).
"Porter, Daxter, and Ashton all took their turns scoring and giving us a jolt," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Benjamin Schoenrock came in to give us a lift in the 2nd half with Jaxon Beck and Jack Olson with 4 fouls. It was a great team win and good for the guys."
The Panthers were also helped by 7 points from Schoenrock, 6 from Olson, 4 from Beck and 2 via Kordell Schlaak.
WEM, meanwhile, was led by junior guard Domanik Paulson's 22 points, in addition to 14 points via junior Brady Nutter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 70, NRHEG 27
The Buccaneers (4-1, 3-0 Gopher Conference) combined an efficient and high-powered offense with a suffocating defense Friday night to cruise to another blowout win in the Gopher Conference.
In three conference games so far, WEM has won by an average of 37 points.
Senior Toryn Richards led the way with 25 points, while seniors Ellie Ready and Lindsay Condon each provided 10 points as well.
NRHEG (2-3, 2-2) was paced by 7 points from Sidney Schultz.
"WEM is an extremely tough team — defensively they caused us a lot of trouble," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "They are quick, long, and aggressive and we struggled getting our offense going all night. Offensively they had so many weapons and they were able to shred our defense."
WRESTLING
Faribault triangular
The Falcons eased to another triangular sweep Friday night at Faribault High School, where they defeated Eastview 51-23 and Byron 45-24.
Finishing undefeated across the two duals were Bo Bokman (106-pound weight class), JT Hausen (113), Elliot Viland (120), Isaac Yetzer (132), D'Shaun Davis (138) and Aiden Tobin (152).
Hausen's win by fall in the second match against Byron was also the 50th victory of his high school career.