The Faribault Falcon Archers are hosting an archery camp 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 by the horse arena at the Rice County Fairgrounds. It is open to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Cost is $10 per night.
Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.
Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
