The sixth-seeded Cardinals (9-10) ran into an ace Tuesday night in a winner's bracket semifinal in Goodhue, where they managed just one hit on a sixth-inning single from Reagan Kangas against the second-seeded Wildcats (16-5).
Goodhue grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-out home run, before adding a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. That was all the damage done against Bethlehem Academy's Morgan Wilson, who allowed six hits, walked no one and struck out five batters.
The Cardinals threatened to score in the top of the third, when Katie Seidel and Anna Tobin both worked walks and advanced to second and third, where they were stranded. Bethlehem Academy also put runners on second and third in the fourth, when Wilson was hit by a pitch and Kangas worked a walk, and in the sixth, when Kate Trump walked before Kangas' single.
Bethlehem Academy next plays an elimination game Thursday afternoon at fifth-seeded Lester Prairie, which staved off elimination Tuesday with a 3-2 win against Kenyon-Wanamingo.