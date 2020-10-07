In Class A football, conditioning is key.
With so many players heavily contributing on both sides of the ball due to small rosters, there's not as much room to take a breather for a series without a full stable of backups at every position. So this year, without the benefit of late summer two-a-days and only two weeks of official practice before the first game, whichever team shows up in better shape might hold an immediate upper hand.
The Bethlehem Academy football team is hoping so, at least.
"(Conditioning) is always important to do after the summer," senior lineman Elliot Smith said, "but most of our guys came in pretty good (shape)."
"It was something to get used to, but we tried to keep everyone in shape during that time (off) and make sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to," Smith said.
Smith, along with senior quarterback/defensive back Bo Dienst, senior offensive lineman/linebacker Riley Kangas and senior wide receiver/defensive back Lucas Linnemann are captains this year for the Cardinals and led that conditioning charge.
It hasn't stopped since the official start of practice, either.
"There's been a lot of hard work, and even in conditioning everyone's working hard, so that's kind of nice," Linnemann said.
Last year, Bethlehem Academy finished with a 2-6 regular season record before edging New Ulm Central 20-18 in the Section 2A quarterfinals and falling 34-20 against top-seeded United South Central in the semifinals.
In the regular-season finale, the Cardinals fell 34-26 against Randolph, which will be visiting Bruce Smith Field in Faribault at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon for this year's regular-season opener.
Bethlehem Academy will be without eight seniors from last year's game, and will start this year with eight seniors, plus a 10-player junior class that featured heavily throughout last season as sophomores.
"We have a lot or returning people with many years on varsity," Dienst said, "so I feel pretty confident, and there's a lot of good new kids and a lot of good freshman coming up."
That group is eager to take the field for the first time Saturday, and excited all that conditioning will pay off.
"Very," Kangas said. "I thought we were going to play in the spring if we were actually going to be able to play, so I'm very happy to be able to play now."