MEDFORD — The Medford boys basketball team captured its first home victory in a number of years with a sound 56-42 win over United South Central on Friday evening in Gopher Conference action.
Five different players scored at least seven points for the Tigers in the low-scoring affair. Kael Hermanstorfer led the way with 12 points while pitching in six rebounds and one steal.
The Tigers’ reigning all-conference performer, AJ Vandereide, logged a game-high 35 minutes, and though is shot wasn’t falling, the 6-5 swingman found other ways to affect the game, pulling down a team-high seven rebounds while handing out three assists and blocking two shots.
Jerone Chavis was a defensive menace on a team that allowed the Rebels to shoot just 4 of 28 from beyond the arc. The senior finished four steals, two deflections and a pair of rebounds to go with seven points. Jordan Edel pitched in nine points and three steals.
MEDFORD 56, USC 42
Medford scoring: Jordan Edel 9, Jerone Chavis 7, Jeremiah Sutsliffe 3, AJ Venderweide 8, Henry Grayson 8, Kael Hermanstorfer 12, Gunner White 6, Michael Hendrickson