Medford senior track and field standout Henry Grayson made his transition to NCAA Division I track and field official Monday, Nov. 29, when he inked his Letter of Intent to run for the University of South Dakota Coyotes.
For Grayson, the process of landing with the Coyotes started back in his junior season when he approached Medford High School principal Kevin Babcock — who has experience coaching Division I track and field — about the idea of running collegiate track.
Babcock helped reach out to schools on Grayson's behalf and once the summer hit, they got into the thick of searching for his future landing spot.
Grayson visited multiple schools, but the University of South Dakota was the one that really stood out the most.
“It’s kind of weird to say, but it really felt like home when I was there,” Grayson said after his signing. “I went to a lot of campuses where it's like, ‘It’s nice, but it just doesn’t feel like home.’
“So as soon as I was in South Dakota, it was like, ‘I really like this’ and I like it a lot and it feels like home.”
For his parents, Jessica and Tim, the feeling of seeing Henry move onto Division I track is surreal.
They originally thought Henry's experience at AAU summer camps was leading him toward collegiate basketball, along with the fact that he’s one of the on-court leaders for the Tigers.
But after an outstanding junior track season, Grayson's collegiate sport quickly switched.
Jessica and Tim still recall the moment Henry received an offer from USD. After the family returned from a visit to Vermillion, South Dakota, a call from the coaching staff was a more-than-welcome dinner interruption.
They waited inside with anticipation when Henry went outside to take the call. When he came back inside the restaurant, a wave of excitement followed with the news of South Dakota offering him a spot on its track and field team.
“The feeling that you get when a [Division I] coach says ‘We want your kid to come on our team,’ it’s just hard to take in,” Tim Grayson said. “You go, ‘How can this possibly be happening? There’s no way. Little Medford? You got little Medford and you’re going to go run for a Division I college?’”
With everything the University of South Dakota had to offer, it seemed like a perfect fit for the Medford standout: a beautiful campus, great training facilities, a plethora of experience with all of the coaches, only about a four-hour drive from home and good place to pursue his business degree.
On the track, the Coyotes are inheriting one of the best products that Medford has produced.
Grayson is coming off his junior season where he was named as the Gopher Conference Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
In the conference meet, Grayson took first place in the 400-meter dash (52.15 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (23.48 seconds), earning himself an All-Conference selection for those events. He also finished second in the 100-meter dash and ninth in the long jump.
Then, he snagged a pair of subsection championships in the 400-meter and as a member of the 800-meter relay team.
Grayson holds one individual school record with his top time of 51.41 in the 400 and is a part of the school record 1:35.64 time set in the 800 relay.
Now in the midst in his senior basketball season before one last go on the track this spring, getting his collegiate destination out of the way is a weight off everyone's shoulders.
For his parents, they can sit back and enjoy watching their son play out the remainder of his high school athletic career. For Henry, he gets to fully focus on his performance.
“It’s great, now I can literally just focus on doing good in track, I don’t have to focus on getting schools to look at me and all that,” Henry said. “I can just focus on doing good and all that.”