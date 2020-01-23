High school senior Josh Oathoudt has had a passion for wrestling for as long as he can remember. A student at Bethlehem Academy and a key member of the Faribault Falcons’ wrestling team, Oathoudt has gotten better with each and every season. But he doesn’t keep all the credit for himself – he gives a lot of it to his coaches and teammates.
“I feel like everyone on the team is crazy close this year,” Oathoudt said. “Everyone knows each other and we’re all friends, from the seniors all the way down through the seventh graders. We’re always pushing each other to get better and we just get along really well, and the coaches are great. We have a great team and there have been so many people helping me get to where I’m at.”
Where, exactly, is Oathoudt? Well, for starters, he’s ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA’s 152-pound weight class, having compiled a 24-3 record this season. He’s mostly wrestled at 170 this season and has picked up a number of key wins, including a first-place finish at the Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault on Nov. 30 when he defeated Stillwater’s Anthony Tuttle – ranked No. 6 in Class AAA at 170 pounds – in a 9-5 decision.
Oathoudt placed second at the Larry Severson Northfield Raider Invite on Dec. 14, falling in the 170-pound championship match to Mahtomedi’s Bryce FitzPatrick – ranked No. 5 in Class AA at 160 pounds – in a 7-3 decision.
A week later Oathoudt came extremely close to a first-place finish at the Monticello Invitational, but Staples Motley’s Owen Bjerga – ranked No. 1 in Class A at 160 pounds – held on to win the championship match in a 6-5 decision.
Oathoudt is proud of what he and the rest of the Falcons have accomplished so far but said he’s still not where he wants to be.
“Winning a few tournaments has been cool, and I was glad to win the Faribault invite this year. That’s a tough one to win,” said Oathoudt. “I’ve been close at a lot of other tournaments, but I haven’t quite finished as strong as I want. I’m not really where I want to be right now – I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Oathoudt is hoping his final season will end in a trip to state, as an individual and as a team, but he knows the road to state won’t be easy.
“As a team, our goal is to make it to state. That’s always the goal, but we know it’s going to be tough because we’re in a tough section with a lot of good teams in it. It would be really cool to make it to the state tournament as a team, and for me, my biggest goal is to place at state. I haven’t been there yet because I have to get past sections first, and that’s been a struggle for me.”
The senior is hoping 2020 is the year when he’ll take those next steps.
“It’s a grind,” said Oathoudt about wrestling season. “I put in extra work in the offseason and put in time after practice sometimes, but in wrestling you also just have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself and that you’re getting enough rest, and you just have to stay focused on your goals and what you hope to accomplish.”
As a team, the Falcons are 16-1 this season, including a 7-0 record in the Big 9 Conference. Their only head-to-head loss came by the slimmest of margins in a 36-35 defeat to Class AAA’s tenth-ranked team, Coon Rapids, on Jan. 11.
Oathoudt is the only state-ranked individual for Faribault, but there’s no denying the rest of the team’s success.
“Looking back at our season so far, what stands out to me is that our team is a lot more dominating than I thought we’d be,” said Oathoudt. “I thought we could have a great season, but we’re just doing so well. Everybody’s been wrestling great. We’re strong from top to bottom, and we’ve got a lot of younger guys that have so much potential to be really good.”
When he looks back on his career, Oathoudt doesn’t think as much about his individual accomplishments. Instead, he remembers all the fun times he’s spent with his teammates.
“I’ve really enjoyed all the big tournaments over the years and being with the guys and being together as a team. We have that family bond, and it’s especially strong this year.”