A late comeback fell short for the Medford Tigers on Thursday in a 43-39 loss to host Cleveland in non-conference boys basketball action. Each team was battling for a seventh win on the season.
With 39 seconds left, 6-foot-6 center AJ Vandereide’s basket from behind the arc pulled the Tigers within a point, but the Clippers made their free shots down the stretch to seal the victory.
Sometimes burning a minute and a half of clock before launching a shot, Medford was deliberate on offense, but the Clipper defense was rock solid inside and out and roughed the Tigers up with eight steals.
“This has been good game for us because we have not been very patient on offense, and we have not been shooting very well,” said Medford head coach Todd Schneider. “We still didn’t shoot very well tonight, but we showed great patience, and that was our game plan; that’s what we wanted to do.”
Jeron Chavis scored on a layup for the game’s first basket, and with Vandereide’s drive for a score and Karl Hermanstorfer’s offensive rebound and bucket, the Tigers were up 6-5 early.
With 15 points from behind the arc, the Clippers pulled ahead 26-9, but with threes by Devon Federly and Zach Finholdt followed by inside baskets from Jorden Edel and Federly, the Tigers went on a 10-point spurt to end the half.
The Clippers had as much as an 11-point advantage in the second half, but with threes by Jerimiah Sutcliffe and Finholdt, Medford was back in business. With Medford on the full-court press, Sutcliffe’s steal and layup pulled the Tigers within four, 40-36 before Vandereide’s three.
No Tiger had double-digit scoring. Vandereide led his team with nine points. Finholdt scored six points. Sutcliffe and Kael Hermanstorfer each had five points. Federly and Henry Grayson each chipped in four points. Chavis, J Bell and Sebastian Duncan each added two points,
The Tigers host 4-21 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday. Earlier in the season, the Tigers beat the Panthers 57-51.