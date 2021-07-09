After a chaotic 2020 season that was delayed by two weeks due to COVID-19, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team never clicked en route to an 0-4 campaign.
The Buccaneers are hoping a return to a normal schedule also brings a return to normal results, as the program had finished over .500 for three consecutive seasons prior to last fall.
After a two-year trip down to Section 2A, WEM is also migrating back up to Section 2AA for at least the next two seasons, and this season’s schedule brings a trio of section foes in Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and St. Clair/Loyola.
The always entertaining Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop returns to the regular-season slate as well, while Randolph visits Waterville this fall for the first time in recent memory.
Listed below is an opponent-by-opponent breakdown of WEM’s regular-season schedule.
Sept. 3 — vs. Randolph
Randolph has put together one of the more impressive three-year stretches in the Mid-Southeast District with three straight section final appearances. The first came in Section 2A during the 2018 season, when the Rockets lost 42-20 against United South Central after playing nine-man football in the regular season.
The past two years, Randolph had advanced to the Section 1A final, where it’s fallen both years to superpower Blooming Prairie.
There’s not any recent history between these two teams, making this an interesting barometer for how the Buccaneers are going to emerge from last season’s speedbumps.
Last season, the Rockets raced past Bethlehem Academy, Rushford-Peterson and Hayfield in the regular season last year before upsetting Goodhue to advance to the Section 1A championship. For the first time since that 2018 season, the Rockets will not need to replace a starting quarterback this fall, as Jacob Weckop returns after a junior season in which he complete 43.5% of his passes, and threw seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He’s also their top returning rusher, after Kaven Blonigen, Mack Swanson and Brandon Gerster all graduated last season. Blonigen also led Randolph in receiving, making junior Tyson Cooreman the top returning receiving option after he caught 12 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
Sept. 10 — at Cleveland
This was the closest result of the 2020 campaign for WEM, which was able to limit the Clippers to two touchdowns and two two-point conversions, but were also unable to generate any offense and surrendered a safety in an 18-0 defeat.
Outside of that win, Cleveland beat J-W-P 8-0 for its only other victory of the campaign. The Clippers lost to United South Central, Lester Prairie, Mayer Lutheran, St. Clair/Loyola and New Ulm Cathedral.
Graduating from that team is starting quarterback Alex McCabe, who was also one of the team’s leading rushers. Also gone is starting running back Blake McVenes, while his backup Tommy Kennedy returns for his senior season after rushing 40 times for 123 yards as a junior.
Leading receiver Tyce Shook has also graduated, as has Isaac Mueller, meaning Cleveland is without its top three receiving options from 2020 counting McVenes out of the backfield.
Last season’s win for the Clippers against the Buccaneers bucked a trend, as WEM wiped away Cleveland 43-0 in 2019.
Sept. 17 — vs. Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
The past two seasons have been lead for AC/GE, which has a combined 1-15 record across 2019 and 2020.
That one win came last fall courtesy of an 8-6 triumph against United South Central, and the Knights came close to a second in a 6-0 overtime loss against St. Clair/Loyola. Otherwise, the losses against Nicollet, Mayer Lutheran, Lester Prairie, J-W-P and Minnesota Valley Lutheran were not particularly competitive.
In 2019, WEM dispatched AC/GE relatively easily in a 37-12 victory.
Oct. 1 — vs. Medford
One of WEM’s new Section 2AA foes, Medford is coming off a resurgent 2020 campaign in which it won both its postseason games but were not granted an opportunity to play for a section title.
The only two losses last season came against Blooming Prairie and Triton, while the Tigers notched victories against Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Bethlehem Academy, Randolph, NRHEG and St. Clair/Loyola.
Medford does have its work cut out for it in the preseason, where it needs to find a replacement for do everything stud Josiah Hedensten. The Tigers do return starting quarterback Justin Ristau for his senior season, and starting running back Jack Paulson for his senior campaign.
These two teams have not played since WEM was last in Section 2AA, when the Buccaneers raced past the Tigers 41-12 in the 2015 section playoffs.
Oct. 8 — vs. St. Clair/Loyola
The second holdover from WEM’s abbreviated 2020 season is St. Clair/Loyola, which itself coming off a 6-2 campaign. In the third game of the season for the Spartans and the first for the Buccaneers, WEM was unable to gather its footing coming off its elongated COVID-19-induced pause in a 41-0 defeat.
The Spartans graduate Logan Carlson, who on top of starting at quarterback was one of the team’s most effective rushers and occasional downfield receiving threat. In last year’s win against WEM, Carlson passed for four touchdowns. Starting running back Logan Marzinske, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns against the Buccaneers, has also graduated.
Rising senior Mason Ward also saw time under center last season for St. Clair/Loyola, and is the frontrunner to take over the primary starting job this fall.
WEM beat St. Clair/Loyola in 2018 and 2019 by a combined score of 56-13.
Oct. 15 — at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
The Thunderbirds ended the Buccaneers’ season in 2020 with a 62-12 victory in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs.
While that point total was GFW’s highest of the season, it wasn’t entirely unusual for a team that averaged 38 points a game last fall. The Thunderbirds lost all three of their games last year against South Central Blue Division opponents, with defeats against NRHEG, Maple River and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, but won every other game on the calendar.
Outside of WEM, GFW surged past Concordia Academy, St. James Area and Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
The conductor of that high-powered offense, quarterback Brody Hentges, returns for his senior season this fall. Dynamic running back Dominic Henrichs has graduated, however, in addition to running back/wide receiver Damian Hopp.
GFW ended WEM’s season in 2019 as well, when the Thunderbirds won a 46-44 shootout in the Section 2A semifinals en route to its section championship. WEM won the last regular-season meeting between the teams 56-12 in 2018.
Oct. 20 — at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
The Panthers finished 2-2 last season, as their 2020 season was also turned upside down by COVID-19 induced cancellations and postponements.
NRHEG’s starting quarterback, Kordell Schlaak, has graduated, but otherwise the team maintains a decent amount of production last season. Andrew Phillips led the Panthers in rushing as a sophomore with 167 yards on 34 attempts with three touchdowns.
Jack Olson and Bo Budach are both entering their senior seasons after leading NRHEG in receiving, with Olson hauling in nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Budach catching six passes for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clay Stenzel led the defense with 33 solo tackles last year as a junior.
These two teams last played in 2018, when WEM cruised to a 48-6 victory in the regular season before NRHEG returned the favor with a 46-6 victory in the Section 2AA championship.
Since the 2015 season, the Buccaneers and Panthers have split the six games against each other down the middle.