Even amidst the unusual circumstances, Mark Fitzenberger is approaching this spring just like any other.
While the state of Minnesota is locked down due to a stay-at-home order from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Fitzenberger, the General Manager at Faribault Legacy Golf Course, is busily preparing for his first day of business.
Right now, that's planned for April 11, the day after the stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted.
"It's kind of fine with us, because our average opening date is between April 8 and the 10th anyway," Fitzenberger said.
Of course, even in that date stands, the opening will look much different than in past years. Public accommodations will still be banned until May 1, meaning the clubhouse will be closed, and food, beverages and other amenities will remain shuttered.
In addition, all golfing procedures will be altered to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
"We'e looked at some of the stuff other states have done for distancing and sanitizing carts if they're going to be allowed, and flags and tee boxes and stuff like that also," Fitzenberger said. "We've looked at every direction other places have gone themselves or states have required."
Northfield Golf Club General Manager Dan Dols said he's preparing for the April 11 opening date with a slew of procedures, primarily that the course will likely be open only for members and their guests to better adhere to social distancing guidelines.
With the closure of the clubhouse, rounds of golf will be charged to the member's account to replace any on-site payments.
In addition to golf, Northfield Golf Club makes it's money through it's fully-operational restaurant, which will have to remain closed, as well as it's banquets. The annual Easter banquet has already been canceled, and Dols is preparing for needing the cancel the Mother's Day get together as well. That makes a quick start to golfing in any form vital to the club's success.
"The second step is going to be the golf tournaments we have booked in May and June will start canceling," Dols said. "All that is just snowballing. As far as how long we can go? Northfield is in good financial shape, it's just that with the drastic change of revenue, we would need some of that stimulus package that's out there for small businesses. It's going to be really, really critical for us to get through the year."
Both Faribault Legacy Golf Course and Northfield Golf Club are keeping employees on the payroll, partially due to how quickly the landscape can change.
Fitzenberger said he has staff out mowing and maintaining the course in preparation for a potential opening April 11, while Dols is keeping them all on payroll so they can quickly be called in the prepare the course.
"We could be notified on the ninth of April that we can open on the 11th," Dols said.
Whenever that opening date does arrive, both Dols and Fitzenberger said they're confident a successful golf season will follow.
"We're going to have a safe golf environment for people with social distancing really in play," Dols said. "We don't want to open if we can't control it, but we feel like we can control and all the PGA pros in the state are saying the same thing."
"We're hoping for a good year," Fitzenberger added, "and I think we're going to be open soon. Right now, the course looks great."