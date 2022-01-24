The slimmest margins separated unbridled joy from abject disappointment Saturday afternoon at Faribault High School.
With nine teams lined up on the floor of Nomeland Gymnasium, the public address announcer revealed the top three teams in both of the jazz and high kick disciplines at the Big 9 Conference championships, before announcing the winner of the Big 9 championship.
Faribault finished second in jazz and high kick, while Austin and Rochester Century alternated between first and third place. The end result was Faribault in third place with 16.5 ranking points, Rochester Century in second with 16 ranking points and Austin filling up the gymnasium with screams after its announced ranking total of 15.5.
“We had a couple unexpected things happen and we didn’t really fall where we wanted to,” Faribault coach Lisa Dahl said. “I thought our jazz team performed really well and our kick team started out really well, too. We just didn’t quite place where we wanted.”
An uncharacteristic error in both the jazz and high kick routine dampened overall scores for the Emeralds, who were still nearly able to walk away with their 22nd conference championship. Instead, Austin claimed its fourth conference crown after years of finishing runner-up to Faribault.
In the jazz competition, Faribault received four second-place rankings, a tie for second and a third-place ranking for a ranking total of 8.5 after the highest and lowest rankings were removed.
Rochester Century claimed all six first-place rankings to finish first in jazz with a ranking total of four, while Austin slotted into third with a ranking total of 11.5.
In high kick, Faribault was awarded one first-place ranking and five second-place rankings for a ranking total of eight. Rochester Century tallied a ranking total of 12 that could have ballooned much higher if its highest ranking of seven was included.
Austin, meanwhile, claimed five first-place rankings, while a ranking of 6.5 was thrown out for a final ranking total of four.
In terms of consistency across judges, Faribault was the top team in the field with no ranking higher than three from both performances. Rochester Century featured the seven in high kick, while Austin’s scorecard included the 6.5 in high kick and a four in jazz.
“It just wasn’t our day, I guess,” Dahl said.
The season extends past Saturday, however.
Dahl said that after Faribault revamped its entire high kick routine during the holiday break and added a number of new elements to its jazz routine, neither have reached their full potentials.
From now until Feb. 12 — the Section 1AA championships in Winona — each day will be spent toward perfecting both those routines with the goal of pushing both as far as possible.
While Rochester Century competes in Section 1AAA, Faribault and Austin are scheduled to clash once again at the top of the leaderboard in Section 1AA.
“We were really close to them in points,” Dahl said. “I definitely think we have a shot, we just have to clean some things up and work on our stamina.”