The 2020 Fishing Opener and Coronavirus

I am writing this article near the end of April. The number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in Minnesota and neighboring states. I am not sure what the public health rules and regulations are going to be heading into the opening of fishing season in early May, but for sure it will not be business as usual. None of us have ever dealt with an issue of this magnitude.
Can we interact with other members of our family or friends for our annual fishing opening rituals or will it all be put on hold? Today, we do not have answers for these questions, but perhaps by the end of April or early May, what we can and cannot do should be clearer.
I am just going to assume that we will be able to fish the opener but with many cautions that will need to be followed. It will be an interesting fishing opener since many of the prime walleye lakes this past winter had such horrible ice conditions. Many anglers simply gave up on area lakes like Leech, Winnie, Red Lake and many smaller area lakes across the state. The two lakes that got much of the fishing pressure this past winter were Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods. New regulations were developed for Mille Lacs because of the fishing pressure while Lake of the Woods has no changes in regulations as of this writing.
I think that Red Lake, Winnie and Leech could be really good early lakes for the opener this year just because the winter pressure was not as great as most years and that might just bode well for a good opening walleye bite. That is not to suggest that the other walleye hotspots will not be as good, but those lakes are usually being fished by anglers who know their way around those lakes year in and year out.
So, assuming we will be able to fish the opener what are the two or three best techniques for early season walleyes? I would have to say the number one best choice would be a jig and a minnow or a minnow imitator, number two would be a Lindy Rig with a minnow or nightcrawler, and number three would be jigging with a swim bait that looks like a shiner or fathead minnow. These are three of the very best choices in my arsenal of early season fishing and have proven to be very effective over the years.
So, let's hope that we have a chance to go fishing during this year’s opener but if we can’t, let's remember that the most important issue for all of us is still maintaining good health and being safe! I hope to see you on the water!