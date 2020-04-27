This story first appeared in the May 26, 1924 edition of the Daily News
Faribault high school will be represented for the first time in its history at the national interscholastic track meet at Stagg field in Chicago this year.
Joe Shields, star sprinter of the green and white, will leave for Chicago on Thursday night of this week accompanied by Coach Johnson to take part in the big meet. The Shattuck track team leaves on the same date for the meet.
Shields Breaks Records
It was the wonderful form shown by Shields at the state meet at Northrop field Saturday that won him his trip to Chicago.
During the course of the afternoon Shields hung up two new records for the state meet. He set new marks in his favorite events, the 100-yard and the 220-yard dashes.
It was in the 100-yard dash that the local high school star showed his best form. In winning the event he covered the distance in 10 1-10 seconds, which is remarkably fast time for a high school athlete.
Regarding Shields’ performance in the 100-yard dash Saturday, the Sunday St. Paul Pioneer Press says the following:
The other record which most nearly equalled Johnson’s from the standpoint of quality was that hung up by the giant Shields of Faribault in the 10--yard dash. Shields ran the distance in the surprising time of 10 1-10 seconds, nearly an Olympic calibre. His huge frame was capable of covering ground at an alarming rate of speed and he was even better than at Carleton last week.
In winning the 220-yard dash Shields broke the record held by Ray Wall of this city. He covered the distance in 23 1-10 seconds.
These records are all the more wonderful considering the fact that Shields is still bothered by the muscles in his left leg that tightened up on him in the final heat of the 220-yard dash at Carleton.
It is thought that by Saturday he will be in first class condition and his many friends in this city are pulling strong for him at Chicago.
Faribault Wins Meet
Faribault upset the dope bucket and copped first place in the state meet at Northrup field Saturday afternoon in Class B.
Besides Shields winning two firsts, the following added to Faribault’s total to give them enough to win the meet: Somers took second in the shotput and discus throw, and fourth in the high hurdles; Deverey placed fourth in the 220-yard low hurdles and Welsandt took fourth in the discus throw.
St. Cloud finished second to Faribault with Winona in third place. In Class A Minneapolis Central won first place and Duluth Center second honors.