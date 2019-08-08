The Minnesota Baseball Association state amateur baseball tournaments are a week away.
There's still a lot of baseball to be played in the meantime to round out the Class A, Class B and Class C tournament fields.
Here's a quick breakdown of each region heading into a busy weekend:
Class A
The Class A state tournament has already been determined. It is a 12-team, double-elimination tournament split between Dunning Stadium in St. Paul and Red Haddox Field in Bloomington. Below are the matchups for the first two rounds with all games at Dunning.
Round one, Aug. 8: Minneapolis Angels vs. St. Louis Park; Kelley Fuels Diesel vs. Tri-City Sharks; Aug. 9: Metro Knights vs. T.C. Saints; Hamel Hawks vs. Minneapolis Cobras
Round two, Aug. 10: St. Paul Capitals vs. winner of Angels/SLP; Lyon's Pub vs. Kelley/Tri-City.; Minnetonka vs. Metro/T.C.,; St. Anthony Hogs vs. Hamel/Cobras
Class B
Section 1: Six teams are vying for four state berths. The region began with a best-of-three series with No. 1 playing No. 6, No. 2 vs. No. 5 and No. 3 vs. No. 4. The three series winners are seeded at state in order of their regular season standing.
- No. 1 Miesville Mudhens won series 2-0 over No. 6 Rochester Royals
- No. 2 Northfield Knights won series 2-0 over No. 5 Elko Express
- No. 4 Dundas Dukes won series 2-0 over No. 3 Hampton Cardinals
The fourth seed is determined with a redemption round. The bottom two remaining seeds play Friday with Rochester at Elko. That winner plays Sunday at Hampton with the winner on to state.
Section 2: Six teams are vying for four state berths. The region began with a best-of-three series with No. 1 playing No. 6, No. 2 vs. No. 5, and No. 3 vs. No. 4.
- No. 1 Cold Spring Springers won series 2-0 over No. 6 Sobieski Skies.
- No. 2 Moorhead Brewers won series 2-0 over No. 5 Brainerd Bees
- No. 3 Beaudreau's Saints won series 2-0 over No. 4 Sauk Rapids Cyclones.
- Winners round: All three series winners earned bids to state. Moorhead plays Beaudreau's 1 p.m. Saturday with the loser earning the third bid to state. Winner advances to play 3:30 p.m. vs. Cold Spring to determine top two bids. Both games are at Cold Spring Baseball Park.
- Losers round, Saturday: Sauk Rapids vs. No. 7 Moorhead Mudcats.; Brainerd vs. Sobieski
- Losers round, Sunday: Two Saturday winners play for fourth bid. All games at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids.
Section 3: Seven teams are vying for four state berths. The region began with a play-in best-of-three series won 2-1 by the No. 6 Prior Lake Jays over the No. 6 Shakopee Indians.
Six remaining teams are paired for best-of-three series.
- No. 1 Chanhassen Redbirds won series 2-0 over Prior Lake
- No. 2 Chaska Cubs won series 2-0 over No. 5 Burnsville Bobcats
- No. 4 Eagan Bandits won series 2-1 over No. 3 Victoria Vics
Fourth bid to state is determiend via an elimination series. Burnsville hosted Prior Lake Thurday. Winner advanced to play at Victoria Friday.
Top three bids to state are determined via a seeding series Saturday at Chanhassen. Eagan plays Chaska at 2 p.m. with the winner playing Chanhassen at 5 p.m. The 5 p.m. game determines the top two seeds.
Section 4: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region began with four best-of-three series.
- No. 1 Blaine Fusion won series 2-0 over No. 8 Centennial Cougars
- No. 2 Coon Rapids Redbirds won series 2-0 over No. 7 Andover Aces
- No. 6 Anoka Bucs won series 2-0 over No. 3 Forest Lake Brewers
- No. 4 Champlin Logators won series 2-0 over No. 5 St. Michael Saints
Blaine plays Coon Rapids to determine the top bid from the state and Champlin Park plays Anoka to determine third and fourth bids. These are best-of-three series Thursday through Saturday.
Class C
Region 1: Eight teams are vying for two state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
- Winners bracket: Mora plays Isanti Friday Winner guaranteed state berth.
- Losers bracket: Hibbing vs. East Bethel, Saturday; Princeton vs. North Branch, Saturday. Winners play again Saturday.
- Loser of Mora/Isanti vs. loser's bracket winner, Sunday. This winner advances to play Mora/Isanti winner, Sunday. Winner of final game earns top seed, loser earns second.
Region 2: Six teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses a five-game round robin format.
Region standings through Thursday: New Ulm 3-1, Sleepy Eye 3-1, Stark 2-1, Springfield 1-2, Hanska 1-3, Lamberton 1-3.
Remaining games:
- Friday: Springfield at New Ulm, Stark at Lamberton.
- Saturday: Sleepy Eye at Stark, Hanska at Springfield. Tiebreakers, if necessary, will be played Saturday night.
Region 3: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- No. 1 New Market vs. No. 2 St. Patrick, 8 p.m. Friday in Veseli. If New Market wins, it earns top bid and St. Patrick earns the second. If New Market loses, which would be its first loss, it plays St. Patrick again 1 p.m. Sunday in St. Patrick to determine top bid.
- The No. 7 seed St. Benedict Saints earned the third state bid and No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats earned the fourth bid. St. Benedict posted a 3-2 record at regions and Prior Lake went 2-2.
- No. 4 Faribault went 1-2. It beat No. 5 Montgomery 1-0, lost to New Market 17-0 and lost to St. Benedict 2-1.
Region 4: Fourteen teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games (in Sacred Heart):
- Winners bracket: Raymond vs. New London-Spicer, Friday. Both teams already into state.
- Losers bracket: Starbuck vs. Bird Island, Saturday; Regal vs. Sacred Heart, Saturday. Winners play again Saturday.
- Loser of Raymond/NL-S vs. losers bracket winner, Saturday. Winner advances to play Raymond/NL-S winner, Sunday.
Region 5: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games (in Owatonna):
- Winners bracket: Red Wing vs. Stewartville, Friday.
- Losers bracket (Saturday): Cannon Falls vs. Wanamingo, 10 a.m.; Austin vs. Lake City, 1 p.m.; Winners play 4 p.m. Saturday for bid to state. That winner advances to play Red Wing/Stewartville loser 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Red Wing/Stewartville winner plays winner of 7 p.m. Saturday game with top bid on the line at noon Sunday. If an unbeaten team loses, a second championship game will be played.
Region 6: Sixteen teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Championship game: Waterville at Jordan, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Losers bracket: Morristown at Henderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday; St. Clair at Blue Earth, 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Morristown/Henderson winner vs. Belle Plaine, 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan; St. Clair/Blue Earth winner vs. Eagle Lake, 1:30 p.m. in Jordan.
- Losers bracket championship: 4 p.m. in Jordan.
Region 7: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Winners bracket: Cologne vs. Young America, Saturday (both teams already into state)
- Losers bracket: Winsted vs. Green Isle, Friday; Brownton vs. Carver, Thursday. Winners play Saturday with winner guaranteed state bid. Saturday's winner plays again Saturday vs. Cologne/Young America loser.
Winner of Cologne/Young America vs. losers bracket champion plays Sunday morning in the championship with a second game to follow if necessary.
Region 8: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Losers bracket: Avon vs. Buckman, Saturday (loser earns fourth state bid); Fort Ripley vs. Avon/Buckman loser, Saturday (loser earns third bid).
- Nisswa vs. losers bracket champion, Sunday. Second game to follow if necessary.
Region 9: Eight teams are vying for two state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Losers bracket: Clinton vs. Chokio, Saturday. Winner advances to play Dumont on Saturday (winner guaranteed state bid).
- Morris plays losers bracket winner, Sunday. Second game to follow Sunday if necessary.
Region 10: Four teams are vying for two state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Losers bracket: Dilworth vs. Bemidji, Saturday (winner advances to state).
- Marble vs. Dilworth/Bemidji winner, Saturday. Second game to follow Sunday, if necessary.
Region 11: Eight teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
- Winners bracket: Sartell vs. Foley, Friday (both teams already in state).
- Losers bracket: Cold Spring vs. Luxemburg, Saturday; Monticello vs. Watkins; Saturday. Winners advance to play Saturday with that winner advancing to play Sartell/Foley loser on Sunday in the championship. A second game will follow Sunday, if necessary.
Region 12: Eight teams are vying for four state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Winners bracket: Cokato vs. Hutchinson, Friday (both teams already in state).
- Losers bracket: Maple Lake vs. Loretto, Thursday. Winner advances to play Howard Lake on Saturday (loser earns fourth state berth). That winner advances to play Cokato/Hutchinson loser Saturday. That winner plays Cokato/Hutchinson winner in championship Sunday. No second game will follow.
Region 13: Eight teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses best-of-three series.
Remaining games:
- Championship series: Fairmont leads Hadley 1-0 in series. Game 2 is Saturday and game 3 Sunday if necessary. Winner gets top bid to state, loser gets second.
- Series for third bid: Luverne leads Milroy 1-0 in series. Game 2 is Friday and Game 3 Sunday if necessary.
Region 14: Ten teams are vying for two state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.\
Remaining games:
- Losers bracket: Staples vs. Midway, Friday. Winner advances to play Perham on Saturday in game to go to state.
- Championship: Bluffton vs. losers bracket winner, Saturday. No second game will follow.
Region 15: Eight teams are vying for three state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Winners bracket: Lake Henry vs. Farming, Friday (winner to state).
- Losers bracket: St. Martin vs. Richmond, Saturday; Spring Hill vs. New Munich, Saturday. Two winners play Saturday night. Saturday night's winner plays Lake Henry/Farming loser on Sunday (winner goes to state).
- Championship: Lake Henry/Farming winner vs. losers bracket winner. No second game to follow.
Region 16: Eight teams are vying for two state berths. The region uses a double-elimination bracket.
Remaining games:
- Losers bracket: Long Prairie vs. Frazee-Vergas, Friday. Winner advances to play Fergus Falls on Saturday (winner to state).
- Championship: Sauk Centre vs. losers bracket winner, Saturday. No second game to follow.