Both of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys and girls cross country teams walked away from Tuesday's Gopher Conference championships in New Richland with trophies.
The boys team left little doubt in its title with a minuscule score of 30 points well ahead of second-place Blooming Prairie's total of 79 points.
The girls team provided a bit more excitement en route to its championship, as the Grizzlies and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva posted an identical team scores of 50. The tie enacted the first tiebreaker of whichever team had a highest-finishing sixth runner, and since NRHEG entered only the minimum five runners, it was WEM/JWP's 37th place finish from Savannah Wendel that clinched the conference championship.
To reach that point, the Grizzlies were helped by a dominant front pack of Ashlin Keyes, Madison Kunst and Kwynn Krause, who finished consecutively in fourth, fifth and sixth place. Keyes posted a time of 22 minutes, 46.00 seconds, Kunst finished in 22:51.72 and Krause registered a time of 23:08.47.
The final two scoring positions were delivered by Faith Olson in 17th with a time of 26:17.17 and Elizabeth White in 22nd with a time of 27:50.37.
The boys team was helped to its conference championship by a similarly quick front pack.
Landon Dimler sped to second place individually in 17:50.46, and he was followed closely by Michael Adams in third place with a time of 18:42.18 and Caleb Quast in fifth place with a time of 18:58.35.
The Grizzlies ran up the score (or kept it down, rather), thanks to Jasper Morris coming home in ninth place with a time of 19:17.64 and Memphis James claiming the final scoring position in 11th place with a time of 19:28.10.
Counting Josh Bengtson in 15th and Gavin Krause in 20th, the seven runners entered by WEM/JWP all finished within the first 20 runners.
Both WEM/JWP teams next compete in the Section 2A championships on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Riverside Town & Country Club.