The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team cruised to another Gopher Conference victory Thursday night with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-10 sweep of United South Central.
That success started at the service line, where Kate Trump racked up four aces, Mia Potter and Lindsay Hanson both tallied two aces, and Jen Robert earned an ace.
"We served very well tonight which helped keep USC out of system," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We did a great job finding holes in their defense - taking advantage of opportunities given to us."
Offensively, a well-rounded attack featured Ellie Cohen leading the Cardinals with 10 kills, Trump providing eight kills and Hanson notching six kills. Reagan Kangas dished out 31 aces.
Defensively, Hanson soared for four ace blocks, Josie Rose tallied two aces blocks, Jaden Lang and Trump added an ace block apiece, and Cohen finished with two assist blocks.
Potter led Bethlehem Academy with 20 digs, while Trump tallied 16 digs.
"We did a nice job taking the lead and keeping the lead," Bothun said. "It's a great night when everyone gets playing time. There was also a lot of support and enthusiasm from our bench — something that helps fuel the players on the court."
Bethlehem Academy returns home Monday night for a match against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, the only other remaining undefeated team in the Gopher Conference.