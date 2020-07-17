Minnesota Lake starter TJ Nowak was nearly unhittable Thursday in a 3-0 victory over Waterville at William J. Grose Park in Waterville.
Nowak limited the Indians (2-2) to three hits in a complete game victory where he struck out nine and walked three on 109 pitches.
Dalton Grose had all three hits for Waterville, who only had four runners in scoring position for the game.
The Indians best chance to score came in the third inning after Grose hit a lead-off double. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt but a double play ended the inning.
Waterville had another threat in the fifth inning but another double play ended the inning. Nolan Grose drew a one-out walk and Josh Cook followed with a walk. Grose collected his second hit of the game to load the bases but a ground ball to short turned into an inning-ending double play.
The Royals took advantage of a fielding miscue in the second inning to score two runs. Sam Bennett drew a one-out walk and Jordan Grams singled with two outs to start a threat. Brad Lawson got hit by a pitch to load the bases and an error allowed two runs to score to give Minnesota Lake a 2-0.
Indians starter Dallas McBroom settled in to throw four shutout innings after that. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out eight in a nice rebound start following a 15-2 loss to Eagle Lake.
Nathan Moore made it 3-0 in the top of the ninth with a solo home run off Troy Stehr with one out. Stehr threw 2 ⅔ innings where he allowed one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out none. Nolan Grose threw ⅓ of an inning and did not allow a hit or walk.
The Royals finished with seven hits and drew five walks in the win. Eli Walters went 2-for-3 to lead the team.
Waterville faces Wells Saturday at 1 p.m. in Wells and Morristown at noon Sunday in Waterville.