MEDFORD — Most of the gymnasium, the entire coaching staff and the majority of the Medford girls basketball team knew Kiley Nihart was closing in on 1,000 career points as the Tigers took a huge lead deep into the second half against Maple River on Tuesday night.
Just about the only person who didn’t know about the milestone was Nihart herself.
“I hoped the 1,000 points would be scored at home,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “I did not give her a rest in the second half. She was not aware how close she was (for the majority of the game).”
Nihart — who began to suspect she was within striking distance of the milestone when Izzy Reuvers turned down an easy lay-up to feed her a scoring opportunity late in the second half — was sitting at 999 points with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock when Kubat ran a play for her that ultimately led to an open 3-pointer, and as she has consistently done over the last four years, Nihart calmly drained the shot with six seconds on the clock to give her 1,002 points.
“She was exhausted at that point,” Kubat said. “For the final basket, we ran a play for her that we usually run for Emma and she was helped by a double screen and hit a wide open three.”
Nihart, who has been the Tigers’ starting point guard since her freshman season but truly began to blossom into an all-conference-level player as a sophomore, finished with 20 points and joined teammate Emma Kniefel in the 1,000 point club.
As for the action on the floor, Medford didn’t exactly come roaring out of the gates and allowed two separate double-digit leads slip away in the first half, the second of which disappeared when the Eagles snatched an uncontested offensive rebound with two seconds on the clock and banked in a shot right before the buzzer to make it 26-18 at halftime.
Though Nihart’s historic basket was undoubtedly the highlight, it was the Tigers’ second half defensive effort that ultimately won them the game. Medford surrendered just 18 points after intermission and pulled away for the Gopher Conference victory, 60-36.
With Kniefel drawing the majority of Maple River’s defensive attention and the Tigers running the offense through Nihart, Medford’s leading scorer finished with just six points. Reuvers and Katie Dylla, though, more than made up for Kniefel’s rare off night and combined for 22 points (11 apiece) to effectively supplement Nihart on offense.
Reuvers and Dylla also played a huge part in Medford’s smothering defensive effort in the second half, Reuvers locking down the perimeter and Dylla patrolling the paint.
UP NEXT
With the victory, the Tigers can officially shift their gaze to Saturday’s pivotal showdown against fellow Section 2-AA opponent, and No. 6-ranked, Waseca.
The Bluejays — who are 2-2 in their last four games with the losses coming against teams with a combined 22-4 record — will be playing their second game in less than 16 hours when they take the floor against the Tigers at 11:45 a.m. at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
Waseca (8-3) currently holds the top spot in the unofficial section ladder with Medford sitting in second, just ahead of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. The winner of Saturday’s showdown will put themselves in prime position to lock down the top seed come playoff time, but will still need to take care of business in the final five weeks of the regular season.
Though the Tigers have already played LC-WM and undefeated W-E-M, Waseca will be their toughest challenge of the season. The ‘Jays hung with high-powered Rochester Lourdes in a season-opening 64-59 loss and have defeated three teams with winning records, including No. 9-ranked Winona Cotter.
Medford 60, Maple River 38
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 20, Isabella Steffen 5, Emma Kniefel 6, Izzy Reuvers 11, Jenna Berg 7, Katie Dylla 11. Halftime: Medford 26-Maple River 18.