With big goals still in play with a week to go in the regular season, the Faribault boys soccer team is set on quickly flushing away Saturday’s loss.
The shorthanded Falcons hosted the Worthington Trojans on senior day, falling 6-0 Saturday at Bahl Field.
Worthington (13-0) is ranked No. 4 in the Sept. 26 Class AA coaches’ poll. The Trojans entered the day with a 6.8/.3 goal differential, nine shutouts and one goal allowed in their past four outings.
A 3-1 win Sept. 16 at Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia is Worthington’s closest result this season.
It was a tall task for the Falcons (6-7) indeed, but coach Brendan Cox still hoped to see a bit more out of his squad despite missing two starters.
“I just hope the effort is better,” Cox said of his hopes for the rest of the season. “We didn’t have the energy and got outplayed. That’s the bottom line for us.”
The loss was two days removed from a 6-4 win vs. Austin, the Falcons’ third highest-scoring output of 2021.
Saturday was a non-conference and non-section matchup. Faribault is eager to move on to a couple of higher stakes games.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Falcons (4-5 Big 9) will look for a road win or tie to keep ahead of rival Northfield (3-6 Big 9) in the Big 9 Conference standings.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Faribault hosts Big 9 and Section 1AA rival, Winona (9-3-1, 6-2-1). Whether or not a head-to-head win would allow Faribault to jump ahead Winona for the top seed in the playoffs, it would be the type of bounceback performance they crave.
“The Winona game is going to be a big game for us,” senior midfielder and co-captain Eddie Solis said. “They’re the team we need to beat.”
Junior midfielder Luis Martinez is hopeful Faribault can get hot at the right time and make a playoff run in a section that the Falcons have gone 5-1 against in the regular season.
“The most important thing I think we’re all thinking about is making it past sections,” Martinez said. “We want to get to the state tournament and go in the best shape we can. Obviously this was a tough loss, but we’ll forget about it and learn from our mistakes. We’ll make sure we fix those mistakes for games that are really important like Northfield coming up. We’ve got Winona, New Prague and then sections. We’ve just got to focus on that.”
Faribault’s lone state tournament appearance was in 2013.
Worthington led 3-0 at halftime with goals in the seventh, 23rd and 31st minutes. The Trojans steadily added to their lead with second-half scores in the 43rd, 54th and 68th minutes.
Faribault struggled to maintain possession throughout the afternoon. One of its better scoring chances nearly came on a Worthington own goal when a lackadaisical pass back to the goalkeeper nearly got to the net with a Falcon also in hot pursuit in the 64th minute. The goalkeeper kicked the ball out of bounds over his net just in time.
As recent as Sept. 21, Faribault was on the right side of a similar result when it won 7-0 at Red Wing.
Senior midfielder and co-captain Henry Schonebaum said he expects the team to be back at full-strength next week and is confident of what he’s seen from his team, Saturday withstanding.
“I think we’re looking really good,” Schonebaum said. “Just keep practicing and picking up the intensity for sections.”
Faribault lists seven seniors on the roster. Of those not yet mentioned, it honored on senior day Abdul Said, Thomas Malecha, co-captain Faustino Pimentel, Abdirashid Jimale and Jose Perez.
“This is a good group of seniors. They’ve been through all of it,” Cox said. “From the beginning of the turnaround they were able to see those first breakout years and have been a huge part of the success we’ve had building the program up.”
Faribault still has a chance at reaching 10 or more wins for the third time in the last four seasons. Recent state tournament success on several Falcon youth teams has paid dividends later on at the varsity level.
“They’ve represented the program fantastic,” Cox continued. “Some of them have been on varsity for three years now. It’s too bad because they definitely deserved a ‘W’ on senior day, but ultimately the contributions they made to the program overall, how that’s going to help push the program forward from here on, is immeasurable.
“That’s the more important ‘W’ in my book.”