NEW RICHLAND — Defending state champion Charley Elwood made his return to the mat in the Medford’s sweep of NRHEG and LeSuer-Henderson on Thursday night.
The Tigers opened the triangular with a 46-12 win over the Panthers before defeating the Giants 61-6.
Elwood, who had been out of action for roughly a month due to injury, was one of 10 Medford wrestlers that did not lose a match.
Elwood, the No. 2-ranked individual at 132 pounds and defending 113-pound Class A champion, finished 1-0 while Tommy Elwood, George McCarthy, Josiah Hedensten, Dylan Heiderscheidt , Zach Wetmore, Brennon Hoffman and Gavin Hermes each finsihed 2-0.
The Tigers’ top-ranked 152-pounder, Willie VonRuden, did not take part in either dual.