Anna DeMars made her 20 minutes on the court Thursday night count to score a game-high 16 points in a 56-34 win for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
The Cardinals led only 21-18 at halftime before exploding for 35 second-half points to pull away.
Josie Rose also added 10 points and seven rebounds while finishing 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line.
Kate Trump tallied only three points, but also led Bethlehem Academy with six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Karlie DeGrood tallied nine points, Lindsay Hanson provided seven points and Anna Tobin finished with six points.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Jan. 4 in Faribault against Southland.