The Faribault boys tennis team held their end of season awards ceremony Monday night at Faribault High School, where the Falcons celebrated the 2021 season and handed out their team awards.
Andrew Chou — the team's only senior — was awarded the Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award for maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.65 in addition to the Individual Academic Award for a GPA higher than 3.75.
The team's Most Valuable Player award was handed out to Carson Reuvers, while Thomas Drenth was recognized as the team's Most Improved Player.
As a team, Faribault won a Big 9 Conference match for the first time in four years thanks to victories against Albert Lea and Winona, and the Falcons hosted a first-round match in the Section 1AA tournament for the first time in more than 10 years. All that was achieved with only nine players, one less than is required to field a full varsity lineup.
At the individual Big 9 Conference tournament, Faribault advanced to the second round in three positions with Drenth and Carsen Kramer winning a first-round match at No. 2 doubles, Buay Lual and Long Duong claiming a win at No. 3 doubles, and Brandon Petricka winning at No. 3 singles.
Petricka also finished the season with a 9-8 record, the first time in Faribault coach Jeff Anderson's eight-year tenure a player finished with a winning record.
Anderson was also presented with a celebratory cake by volunteer assistant coach Bill Boyes for being named the Big 9 Conference Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.
Reuvers, Carter Sietsema and Harrison Gibbs were named captains for next spring.
"All returning players were challenged to work in the offseason to continue their improvement from this season and also to recruit new players in hopes of growing our team to have both a Varsity and JV team next season," Anderson said.