The Faribault girls tennis team played what will end as one of its more competitive matches of the season Thursday.
The host Austin Packers' (1-5, 1-4 Big 9) advantage at doubles made the difference in the 4-3 win over the Falcons (2-5, 0-4 Big 9).
"While it was a bit windy today, there was still a lot of great tennis and matches played today," said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson. "Last year Faribault beat Austin 5-2 winning close matches at 1, 2, and 3 singles and easily winning at 1 doubles and winning a somewhat close match at 3 doubles. Matches again this year were expected to be close and that expectation was pretty well met."
No. 1 Chau Truong and No. 2 Kylie Petricka bolstered Faribault's singles lineup.
"Both had very competitive matches and both seemed to maintain a slight control over their matches and did well moving their opponents around the court," Anderson said. Austin’s 1 singles Reana Schmitt had a very strong serve and Chau handled it well by blocking it back into play and numerous times playing a slice to drop her return shot short in the court allowing herself into the point and to grab control of the point with her groundstrokes.
Both Chau and Kylie did very well today to mix up their shots from strong topspin shots hit deep in the court to well hit drop shots just landing over the net and short in the court. Kylie was seeing the court well today unfortunately at times she couldn’t quite execute her shots to take advantage of what she was seeing."
The Falcons' other win came at No. 1 doubles from Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud. Anderson noted they were in control from the start and both served well.
"Abby was doing well today to patiently wait for Austin to open up their court and Abby was hitting well-placed shots into those holes Austin made in their court," Anderson said.
No. 2 doubles duo of Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson had a lengthy match with each set going extra points.
"Rylie’s serving was extremely consistent and Kate did well at the next to put many balls away with well-placed shots," Anderson said.
The Falcons have yet to play at home due to a road-heavy early portion of the schedule, as well as a postponed previously scheduled match. The last of eight straight road matches comes 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at reigning Big 9 and Section 1AA champion, Rochester Mayo (6-0, 5-0 Big 9).
Austin 4, Faribault 3
Singles — No. 1 Chau Truong (F) def. Reana Schmitt 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Kylie Petricka (F) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Serena David 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Lauren Wernimont (A) def. Rachel Bostwick 6-2, 6-3
Doubles — No. 1 Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud (F) def. Madison Hogan/Jadyn Moriarity 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Rachel Christenseon/Kali Meiergerd (A) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5; No. 3 Maisy Bothun/Tori Watkins (A) def. Hailey Reuvers/Bailey Peterson 6-2, 6-2