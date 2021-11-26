The winter sports season kicks off Saturday for teams in the Faribault Daily News coverage area.
While the paper's Winter Sports Preview section is slated to publish in Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's newspapers, listed below is a breakdown of a few first-week contests that we're keeping a close eye on.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Faribault, 10:30 a.m., Saturday
An enticing non-conference boys hockey matchup kicks off the winter sports calendar in Faribault. The Bulldogs — a co-op between St. Peter, Tri-City United, Cleveland and Belle Plaine — visits Faribault Ice Arena on Saturday morning in a clash between two teams hoping to replace plenty of lost production from last year. For Faribault, that means filling in for graduated seniors Zach Siegert and Jordan Nawrocki, plus starting goalie Maclain Weasler, who's eschewing his final two years of high school hockey to play with the Des Moines Buccaneers.
The Falcons have plenty of returning skating talent, headlined by Grady Goodwin, Oliver Linnemann and Owen Nesburg, who all enjoyed breakout seasons last winter.
Minnesota River, meanwhile, needs to replace last year's leading scorers Brady Sowder and Seth Reicks as well as goalie Logan Moe. Mitch Kotek split time in goal last year with Moe, and is set to step into a starting role after notching a .889 save percentage last year.
Waseca girls basketball at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
It's a season of change for the WEM girls basketball team, which graduates almost the entirety of its varsity rotation from last season. The Buccaneers are also moving up into Section 2AA, alongside Waseca, which visits Waterville on Saturday night for the season opener.
Waseca, meanwhile, was a Section 2AA South Subsection finalist last season. The Bluejays are similarly attempting to replace a plethora of senior production from last winter, but do have the benefit of junior guard Sam Azure, who was last year's leading scorer.
WEM and Waseca both figure to factor into the Section 2AA South subdistrict, so Saturday night offers an intriguing insight into what might play out in late February and early March.
Faribault girls basketball at Byron, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday
It's a new era for the Faribault girls basketball team, led by first-year coach Danyelle Fisher. The Falcons are young this season, with no seniors and only two juniors on the varsity roster.
Junior Isabel Herda and sophomore Hailey Reuvers return after playing major roles on last year's squad. That young group gets a tough test in its season opener Tuesday night at a Byron team that finished 10-9 last season.
The Bears graduate three players from last year, including leading scorer Sacia Vanderpool.
Faribault continues its opening week Thursday night at Northfield in its Big 9 Conference opener.
Medford boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m., Thursday
The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team officially marked the move into the Gopher for the Knights this fall, but this winter all three of Kenyon-Wanamingo's boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling team embark on their inaugural Gopher trips.
That starts Thursday night, when the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls team travels to Medford and the boys squad hosts the Tigers.
The Knight boys team is hoping to build off a breakout season last winter in which they won a section game and found plenty of success in its final year in the Hiawatha Valley League. In 2021-22, Kenyon-Wanamingo is a group headlined by a seven-player senior class with goals of contending at the top of the Gopher Conference. That starts Thursday night.
Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4
Last season, the Faribault wrestling team broke out on a team level by splitting the Big 9 Conference title three ways with Northfield and Owatonna.
Wouldn't you know it, all three of the Falcons, Huskies and Raiders start their season Saturday in the same building at the Faribault Dick Shiels Invite. Northfield starts the season ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, while Owatonna is ranked No. 10 in Class AAA.
Also in attendance Saturday in Class AAA No. 4 Stillwater, which provides plenty of high-level competition for Faribault to test itself against.