The Faribault boys basketball team didn’t come away with a win on Friday night, but it did come away feeling like they’re getting closer to that first win of the season. The Falcons (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big 9 Conference) ultimately fell at home against Rochester Mayo (3-0, 3-0) but still showed signs of improvement throughout the night.
“They beat us, but, you know, our guys played really well,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “It was our best played game of the year. They did everything we asked them to do, they battled defensively, and they just played so hard. They were in the right spot most of the time, which is a huge growth step for us.”
The Spartans won the contest 96-64 but Hildebrandt and the Falcons were less focused on the final score and more instead on the things the Falcons were doing right.
The Falcons moved the ball a lot better on offense and were more patient, which resulted in them not only taking better shots, but also making more shots.
“That was really encouraging to see,” Hildebrandt said. “It was a really, really fun night. Obviously, Mayo is a really good team. They have two guys that are division one scholarship guys, and they’re tough. They’re really tough, and they have good players around them as well, so they’re just a lot to handle. But like I said, our guys played really well and played hard. They got better and we’re proud of them.”