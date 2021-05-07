Faribault baseball’s two home games Thursday against the Red Wing Wingers could not have been more different. The Falcons were solid all around in game one of the doubleheader and won 6-2. However, game two was the opposite and saw them struggle in every phase, which resulted in a 12-2 loss and a split with Red Wing.
Head coach Charlie Lechtenberg said that this was Faribault’s first game this season where they have had everyone available after several players missed time due to COVID-19 quarantine. He also said that the uneven performance between games during doubleheaders — which has become a common tactic as schools deal with schedule changes due to the pandemic and unpredictable weather — is something that needs to be worked on.
“What we’ve been struggling with is staying focused for that second game, and doubleheaders get to be long, but we need to be able to stay in that game,” Lechtenberg said. “Pretty much every doubleheader we’ve had so far, we’re in the first game or win the first game, second game we almost are satisfied we got the win in the first one.”
Previously, Faribault won the first game of a doubleheader 8-5 at Albert Lea before losing the second game 8-3. In a doubleheader at Winona on April 24, the Falcons lost a tight 6-4 matchup in game one before falling 13-3 in six innings in game two.
Having everyone back will help with consistency and now, according to Lechtenberg, the goal is to get those players back into the flow of the game. Some of them have not played competitive baseball in almost two years due to last spring’s cancellation.
Game one saw the Falcons pitch well, play good defense and create enough offense to win. This game counted toward the Big 9 Conference standings and the Falcons played like it.
Hunter Nelson started for Faribault and after some small command issues the first two innings, settled in and threw a great game where Red Wing never was able to get going. Nelson got the win after going 5 2/3 innings where he gave up two runs (one earned) on just three hits with six strikeouts and five walks. John Palmer finished the game in relief and recorded the save in 1 1/3 innings where he struck out two batters.
The Falcon defense was great behind Nelson and Palmer with just one error while the offense scored six runs on six hits and five walks. Palmer led the way there with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
In game two, which did not count as a conference game, Lechtenberg said the pitching approach was to give chances to players who may be able to contribute on varsity in the future or who they might count on later this season.
Faribault used five different pitchers — Tegan Almendinger, Braeden Mensing, Teddy Calmer, Ayden Qualey and Bayley Mueller — but Red Wing was able to have success against them all. However, only six of Red Wing’s 12 runs were earned as the Falcon defense committed four errors.
Red Wing scored those 12 runs on 12 hits and nine walks, while the Faribault offense managed just two runs on six hits and three walks. Palmer and Calmer had Faribault’s two RBIs as six different Falcons recorded hits.
“Yeah, it’s tough to stay focused, we kind of lost that focus in the second game,” Lechtenberg said about the difference between game one and game two. “The first game was awesome, Hunter really settled in there, had some huge at-bats by guys. Then the second game we kind of lost focus there but still had good at-bats and saw some good things.”
Faribault is now 3-7 overall and next plays on Monday at Fairmont.